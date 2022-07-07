Stroller: The right perspective makes housecleaning more fun

TODAY’S WORD is impute. Example: Serena saw her cat hop down from the counter after she heard a big crash, which lead her to impute the crash, and the resulting mess, to her cat Dolly.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was stolid. It means calm, dependable, and showing little emotion or animation. Example: Sean posed for his friends in front of Mona Lisa painting while visiting the Louvre, mimicking her stolid expression.

New books

The following books have been added to the collection at the Blue Ridge Regional Library:

“Moonlight and the Pearler’s Daughter” by Lizzie Pook

“The Wild One” by Colleen McKeegan

“Oleander City: a Novel Based on a True Story” by Matt Bondurant

“And There He Kept Her” by Joshua Moehling

“A Face to Die For: an Eve Duncan Novel” by Iris Johansen

“The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand

“The Local: a Legal Thriller” by Joey Hartstone

“The Best Grilling Cookbook Ever Written by Two Idiots” by Ryan Fey and Mark Anderson

“Cougar Claw: a Sam Rivers Mystery” by Cary J. Griffith

“Where the Road Bends” by Rachel Fordham

“Riverbend Reunion” by Carolyn Brown

Housecleaning

The Stroller recently has found that motivation for household chores is all a matter of perspective.

When you’re trying to tidy up a messy house, it just feel like work — the focus is on the “messy.” On the other hand, to look at it as restoring the various rooms to their original glory makes you feel almost as excited about tidying up as when you first did that latest redecorating scheme.

It’s not nearly as effective a motivator, though, when it comes to the deep-down cleaning. We’re still looking for the magic potion on that.

Cheap gas

The Bulletin writer on Wednesday drove off to the garage before it closed to get the car inspected, forgetting all about finishing writing the Stroller column. The office made an urgent call to the cell phone to tell about the oversight, so while in the waiting room, the writer asked around with the other people waiting for any jokes they might have had to share in this column.

No one had any jokes, but Robin Glidewell mentioned something interesting: She had seen a notice from Star News about gas for 76 cents a gallon. However, that tip won’t be helpful to readers today: The special, which celebrated Customer Appreciation Day at a 76 Express Lane gas station, was only good through 4 p.m. Wednesday — and the station was located near Lycnhburg.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Bull Terrier dog breed is known for its long face and was bred to be a fighting dog. The breed was developed in England in the 19th century as a cross between the English terrier and the bulldog.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which type of dog is said to be the favorite dog of Queen Elizabeth II of England?