TODAY’S WORD is atone. Example: Sierra tried to atone for eating all that ice cream yesterday by adding an extra 40 minutes of cardio to her workout this morning, but she still felt guilty about it.

FRIDAY’S WORD was fodder. Fodder is food, especially dried hay or feed, for cattle and other livestock; and it also can refer to someone or something considered useful for a particular purpose. Example: The pastor’s experiences as a wayward teen and misguided young man often made fodder for sermons.

Sessions

The Harvest Foundation is hosting a series of Community Listening Sessions to hear directly from Martinsville-Henry County residents about potential projects and programs that can build hope in their neighborhoods.

Harvest will host meetings from 6-8 p.m. at three locations across the city and county: on Monday, April 24, at Laurel Park Middle School (280 Laurel Park Ave., Martinsville); Tuesday, April 25, at Bassett High School (85 Riverside Drive, Bassett); and Thursday, April 27, at Martinsville High School (351 Commonwealth Blvd E, Martinsville).

Pre-registration is not required. All meetings will include light refreshments, dinner vouchers for local restaurants and door prizes.

Today's chuckle

The plant manager walked down the row and spotted a new guy. "What's your name?" he asked him.

"Jonathan," the worker replied.

The manager scowled. "Look, I don't know what kind of wishy-washy place you used to work at before, but around here, we don't go by first names. This isn't church or elementary school; this is a serious place of business. Using first names leads to a breakdown in authority. I am Mr. Baxter to you and everyone else. He over there is Hairston; he is Priddy; he is Taylor. What is your last name?"

The new worker signed and said, "Darling. My name is Jonathan Darling."

"OK, Jonathan. The next thing I want to tell you is ..."

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Clever and unorthodox British author Roald Dahl (1916-1990) had a good friend who had lived in Martinsville: Antoinette Haskell (1914-2009). She said of Dahl in his biography "Storyteller: The Legend of Roald Dahl" by Donald Sturrock, "He was very arrogant with his women, but he got away with it. The uniform didn't hurt one bit and he was an ace [pilot]. I think he slept with everybody on the east and west coasts that had more than $50,000 a year.''

The Stroller read a different book about Dahl, which included a lot about Haskell and her father, checked out probably 15 years ago from the Martinsville Branch Library, but now can't remember the author or title. Have you read that book or do you recognize what it was?

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Dahl is the author of the 1988 book "Matilda," which is the basis of the current musical production by the Patriot Players. What other books of his can you name?