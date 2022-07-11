Stroller: The secret to living to 100 -- if you'd still want to

TODAY’S WORD is vitriolic. Example: Trent was vitriolic after he heard his mother offer to take his younger brother out to see a movie with his friends as a reward for doing the chores he had just finished doing.

SUNDAY’S WORD was umbrage. It means a feeling of anger caused by being offended. Example: Caden took umbrage to the fact that his wrestling coach criticized his form because he thought he had been performing them perfectly.

More books

Adding to a list of new library books which were listed in Sunday’s Stroller, this list catches you up on the latest available to be checked out from the Blue Ridge Regional Library:

“The Hidden One: a Novel of Suspense” by Linda Castillo

“Rising Tiger” by Brad Thor

“Listen to Me” by Tess Gerritsen

“The Measure” by Nikki Erlick

“Look Closer” by David Ellis

“Armored” by Mark Greaney

“Honey & Spice” by Bolu B

abalola

“The Record Keeper: a Murphy Shepherd Novel” by Charles Martin

“Miss Aldridge Regrets” by Louise Hare

“Cold Cold Bones: a Temperance Brennan Novel” by Kathy Reichs

“Keya Das’s Second Act” by Sopan Deb

“Beyond the Desert Sands” by Tracie Peterson

“The Warmth of Sunshine” by Kelly Irvin

“Plant Grow Harvest Repeat—Grow a Bounty of Vegetables, Fruits & Flowers by Mastering the Art of Succession Planting” by Meg McAndrews Cowden

“Traitor King: the Scandalous Exile of the Duke & Duchess of Windsor” by Andrew Lownie

Today’s chuckle

Robert was delighted with the great job the landscaper did mowing and weedeating his lawn and pruning the shrubs and trees. He was so relieved he didn’t have to do it all himself that he tipped the landscaper an extra $80. “Here ya go,” he said, handing over the cash. “Take the missus to a dinner and movie.” Later that night, the doorbell rang. Robert was surprised to see the landscaper there. “What’s wrong?” he asked; “did you forget something?” “No,” replied the landscaper. “I’m just here to take your missus out to that dinner and movie like you asked.”

A man asked his doctor if he’d live to see 100. The doctor replied, “Do you smoke, drink or eat greasy foods?” “No,” the man replied. “Do you gamble, fool around with women, go to NASCAR without ear plugs or drive fast cars?” “I don’t do any of that,” the man replied. “Well, then,” said the doctor, “why would you want to stick around another 60 years?”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The dog that is a playable character in a Monopoly box game is the Scottish Terrier. The Scottish Terrier, also known as “Scotties,” originated in Aberdeen, Scotland. They were bred to chase foxes, badgers, rabbits and other small animals that live in dens. President Franklin Roosevelt had a Scottish Terrier named Fala.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which dog breed is considered sacred in China?