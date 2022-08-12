Stroller: The signs of fall are coming - staring with festivals

TODAY’S WORD is recalcitrant. Example: Molly was completely recalcitrant toward her parents after they took away her phone for getting home only 5 minutes after her curfew.

THURSDAY’S WORD was portent. It means a sign or warning that something, especially something momentous or calamitous, is likely to happen. Example: Genna checked her horoscope every morning to make sure she didn’t miss any portents.

Riddles

(answers in the fifth column)

1. What question can you never answer yes to?

2. What can you hold in your left hand but not in your right?

3. I’m found in socks, scarves and mittens, and often in the paws of playful kittens. What am I?

River cleanup

People make a mess of nature, and every now and then folks get together to try to reverse some of those problems. Smith River Fest, Dan River Basin Association and Smith River Clean Up together are hosting the 2022 Smith River Cleanup, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Smith River Sports Complex’s river access. This cleanup is usually held at least a week before the Smith River Fest, which is next weekend.

The nip of fall

Can you feel autumn in the air? Cooler temperatures and cozy nights are on the way. Fall decorations are up for sale in the stores (and don’t even get us started on how early the Halloween candy was up for sale this year).

Fall also means heritage festivals, Brunswick stews and apple butters ... Here’s what we know about so far:

The Bassett Heritage Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Stanleytown Ruritan Club is the host. It’s said that the club is looking for vendors, food trucks and businesses that would like to participate. Anyone from the Ruritan Club who sees this notice, please send your contact information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com so that we can share with Bulletin readers how to sign up to be part of the festival.

Any word if Fieldale will hold a festival? If so, Fieldale folks, please send the information.

Here’s a new fall event: The Dyer’s Store Volunteer Fire Dept. will host a 50th Anniversary/Community Day on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature free hot dogs, a bounce house and more, and of course, people can check out the trucks and equipment and meet the firefighters. The department is at 3230 Chatham Road.

Answers

1. “Are you asleep yet?”

2. Your right elbow

3. Yarn

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Researchers put electronic sensors on whales to measure their heart rate. This is similar to how other animals’ heart rate, like the emperor penguin, is measured. In captivity, whales are trained to flip over and allow for easy access to place the sensors, but in the wild researchers place them with more difficulty near the flipper to record the heart rate.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many feet high can a whale jump?