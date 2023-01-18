Stroller: The Spangenbergs of Pocahontas Bassett Bassett church are off to Romania

TODAY’S WORD is leminiscate. Example: Carla got a tattoo in the shape of a leminiscate.

TUESDAY’S WORD was petrichor. It means a pleasant smell that frequently accompanies the first rain after a long period of warm, dry weather. Example: When Lindsay woke up and went outside for her morning run, she knew it had rained overnight from the smell of petrichor in the air.

Bucharest

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church Pastor Susan Spangenberg and her husband are headed to Romania.

The Baptist General Association of Virginia has invited her to join a group of BGAV pastors going to Romania Feb. 5-10 to see and take part in the Ukrainian refugee relief ministries at the BGAV center there in Bucharest.

The Bulletin has asked her to take plenty of pictures because the folks back home are going to want to see and hear about that once-in-a-lifetime trip, after they return.

New books

You’ve been hearing all about Prince Harry’s new tell-all book “Spare,” and now you can read the book — if you’re first in line or on the reserve list, at least, while it’s hot. “Spare” became available at the Blue Ridge Regional Library on Thursday.

Other new books available at local branches of the library system are:

“The House of Wolves” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica

“Something Old, Something New” by Amy Clipston

“Dark of Night: an Annie Pederson Novel” by Colleen Coble

“The Rose and the Thistle” by Laura Frantz

“Wicked Dreams” by Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush

“Blue Moon Haven” by Janet Dailey

“Light to the Hills” by Bonnie Blaylock

“Tick Tock” by Fern Michaels

“Sleep No More” by Jayne Ann Krentz

“The Villa” by Rachel Hawkins

“Code 6” by James Grippando

“Without a Trace” by Danielle Steel

“Her Heart’s Desire” by Shelley Shepard Gray

The following books are being processed for circulation now and will be ready to be checked out on Thursday:

“The Cabinet of Dr. Leng: a Pendergast Novel” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

“The Devil You Know: a Mystery” by P.J. Tracy

Serving tips

To keep soda from fizzing up over the top of a glass, just rinse the ice cubes first for a few seconds in water. Then you can pour soda over them without the fizzing.

Of course many children consider the fizzing of soda to be great fun. To compensate for them losing that little joy, give them a treat by cutting their sandwiches into fun shapes using those tall metal cookie cutters.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Carmine is a red dye dating back to the 1500s that was used by the Aztecs. It is made from the cochineal beetles which are native to South America and Mexico and can be found on cactus plants. The dye is used to color a variety of things, such as food, pharmaceuticals, textiles, personal care products and cosmetic products.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is a traditional ingredient in ranch dressing that gives it a bright white color?