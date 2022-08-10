Stroller: The Stroller gracefully backs out, as civility is lost

TODAY’S WORD is noxious. Example: Kelly’s dog Poppy was got sick and had to be taken to the veterinarian; it eventually was discovered that Poppy had eaten a cane toad.

TUESDAY’S WORD was espouse. It means to adopt or support (a cause, belief, or way of life). Example: Shirley feels strongly about not giving up on friendships and other relationships just because the other person espouses different beliefs.

Getting old

You know you’re getting old when ...

Prime time is bed time

You still know what Prime Time is (young folks just stream shows from the internet)

You refer to sex as “oh, that”

You hear your favorite songs played low in the dentist’s office

You stop dressing for success and start dressing for support

You spell relief N-A-P

People no longer see you as a hypochondriac

You have morning-afters without having night-befores

Oops

The Stroller enjoys an amiable little chat with friends (that’s you) over coffee in the mornings, perhaps to tell a few jokes, or share news on what’s going on in the community, or learn a new recipe or two. That’s the point of this newspaper column.

Every now and then, the Stroller asks a question to prompt a fun little discussion, such as, What’s the best way to make a tomato sandwich? Do you like self-check-out at grocery stores? What’s a food you were served as a child but disliked so much that you haven’t touched it since you’ve grown up?

The Stroller is fascinated and entertained by words, and language, and languages, and the natural evolution of the way people talk. That’s why every now and then the Stroller writes a little about the etymology of certain words, and has the Word of the Day, and puts in little glossaries of current slang or texting acronyms or unique sayings, and so forth. In a recent column, the Stroller asked readers to chime in on where they stand with a current word shift the English language is going through now: Do you still use the old way, or are you doing it the new way?

It was a chatty little question asked it the naivete of friendly conversation. Much to the Stroller’s surprise and disappointment, however, it unleashed cruelty, mockery and rudeness, which made up about half the responses.

We’re all friends here (at least, the Stroller thought we were), so we’ll just drop the matter entirely. There’s enough negativity in the world. We’re here on the top of Page 2 to respect and appreciate each other and our community.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Male whales are referred to as bulls. In many other mammalian species, the bull is larger and heavier than the female of the species. Their larger size is useful for when they have physical altercations with other males of the species over things like females.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The heart rate of whales is quite different than those of humans. What is the average heart rate of a whale?