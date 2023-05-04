TODAY’S WORD is foray. Example: Asia’s foray into oil painting didn’t go as she had expected, so eventually she switched over to acrylics.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was mauka. It means on the mountainside of the road. Example: The ancient trail ran mauka, gradually climbing the many slopes of the Mauna Loa volcano.

Mental health

Southside Survivor Response Center will hold a Mental Health Awareness peer support group from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, May 9 and 23, at 22 E. Church St., Room 307. Refreshments will be served. If you’re interested in attending, RSVP to Mary Jones at mjones@ssrcenter.org or Latoya Preston at lpreston@ssrcenter.org. The office phone is 276-403-4080.

AHA Heartsaver

An American Heart Association Heartsaver training class in CPR, first aid and AED (automated external defibrillator) will be offered from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, and Thursday, May 18 (attendees must attend both nights). It will be held at the Career Academy, 340 Ridgedale Drive, Martinsville. The cost is $30; to attend, RSVP to 276-634-4753 or lgardner@henry.k12.va.us.

Kindergarten

My, how time flies, and that’s never the case so much as when your little baby-turned-toddler has to be registered for school. Henry County Public Schools is conducting registration for kindergartners — children who will be 5 years old by Sept. 30. The following documents are needed: birth certificate, immunization record, physical examination report and proof of residency. For more information, call 276-634-4700.

Today’s chuckle

Little Bayley was watching her father repair a tractor.

She asked her mother, “What happens to old tractors when they finally stop working?”

Her mother sighed and replied, “Someone sells them to your father, dear.”

And another

Bryson went to a counselor for a problem that had been plaguing him. “Every time I get into bed, I worry that there’s someone under it,” he said. “I know it’s not logical, but I keep worrying — even though I keep checking and see that it’s empty under there. I just can’t sleep at night.”

“Come see me once a week and within a month or two you’ll be completely cured and sleeping like a baby,” the counselor promised.

“How much do you charge?” Bryson asked.

“One hundred fifteen dollars a visit, or depending on what your insurance covers,” the counselor replied.

Several months later, after not having seen Bryson, the counselor ran into him on the street. He asked if his sleeping problem had been cured and why he didn’t come back.

“An Uber driver cured me for $10,” Bryson replied. “When I was in the backseat of his car telling him about the problem, he said he could cure me, so I paid it. He told me to cut the legs off the bed!”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A traditional margarita is flavored with lime.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the significance of the Cinco de Mayo holiday?