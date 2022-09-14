Stroller: The weekend offers some free breakfasts and a reunion

TODAY’S WORD is keen. Example: Tyrone had a keen hunger and could barely sit through the service, anticipating the dinner afterward.

TUESDAY’S WORD was peckish. It means hungry. Example: While the Kitchen Committee was setting up for the covered dish supper, Janie, who was feeling peckish, sneaked several pieces of food here and there, from platters where the absences wouldn’t be noticed.

Reunion

A reunion for the descendants of John James Ferguson and Easter Adeline Adams will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Fieldale ball park.

Comics

About 20 people called and emailed the Bulletin to express their opinions about the change in the comics lineup. The comics that people are missing most of all are Family Circus and Dennis the Menace (hmmm ... no one voted for the one the Stroller misses most, Dilbert). Wonderword, too, apparently has a great many fans, and they are missing that word search which had been such as regular part of their mornings.

These changes were outside the control of your regular local Bulletin staff. We do appreciate hearing from readers and enjoy the conversations. You can reach us at 638-8801 extension 2430 (editor Holly Kozelsky), 2020 (circulation) and 2490 (ads).

What’s new now on the comics and puzzle page are Garfield, Baby Blues, Pearls Before Swine, The Argyle Sweater, Pickles daily, For Better or For Worse daily, Crabgrass and LuAnn. We still have Peanuts.

There’s a crossword and Sudoku, and Jumble is a word game in place of Wonderword. Perhaps Jumble will garner up some fans? With Jumble, you rearrange the letters in four lines of letters to make words. Each of those words has a letter or two circled. Now you have to rearrange those circled letters to come up with the answer to a riddle or a question that originates in a cartoon.

Breakfasts

This weekend is the time for a nice free community breakfast, especially if you live in the northern area of the region. From 8:30-10 a.m., both First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville (1901 Patrick Henry Ave.) and Ridgeway United Methodist Church will serve breakfasts.

The Methodist church will offer take-out and, if the weather is good, outdoor seating. The folks at the Presbyterian are excited because this is their first indoor breakfast since the pandemic.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Captain Kangaroo” was Bob Keeshan (1927-2004), who starred in the children’s television show by that name. The show was based on “the warm relationship between grandparents and grandchlidren,” Keeshan has been quoted as saying. The show was built around life in the “Treasure House,” where the Captain told stories, engaged in silly stunts and met guests. He’d pull interesting things out of his pockets, which were large like the pouches of kangaroos.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What character was Bob Keeshan famous for before he got his own show?