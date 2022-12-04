Stroller: There are cat people and dog people, but ube is for all

TODAY’S WORD is panjandrum. Example: The Rev. Mike Slocum was a panjandrum on the New Testament.

FRIDAY’S WORD was antipathy. It means a deep-seated feeling of dislike; aversion. Example: Jonathan’s wife dragged him to her multi-level marketing company’s annual convention, and although he kept his mouth shut and didn’t complain, his antipathy for the whole shebang was evident in his demeanor.

Ube flavor

Have you come across the popular new flavor “Ube”? Ube (pronounced ooo-beh) is a purple yam from the Philippines with a mild, sweet taste. Other people have described it as slightly nutty, or a cross between vanilla and pistachio, and the Stroller thinks it has some kind of version of a coconut milk taste.

Thirteen-year-old Isaiah Harper of Martinsville is a fan of Ube, which he learned about from studying other cultures. At his birthday party he had Ube-flavored cupcakes, made by Brandi Dillard of Soul Food Secrets. Just recently he came across some Ube ice cream at Trader Joe’s and shared some with The Stroller and Stroller Junior. The ice cream was (was, because it was so good it didn’t last long) a pretty purple color, and rich and creamy with a delicate, sublime taste.

If you come across Ube-flavored foods here locally, give them a try. You won’t be disappointed.

Cats vs. dogs

Today’s Bulletin has a sad story about cats, and tomorrow’s Bulletin (if all goes as planned — if not, maybe Tuesday’s) will have a happy story about dogs. Are you a cat person or a dog person? Here are some chuckles on the matter:

A family dog’s thought: “These people I live with love me, feed me, play with me, provide me a cozy, soft warm bed, pet me and take care of me. They must be gods.”

Meanwhile, this is the family cat’s assessment: “These people I live with love me, feed me, play with me, provide me a cozy, soft warm bed, pet me and take care of me. I must be a god.”

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Ten reported apparitions of the Virgin Mary over the past several hundred years have been confirmed as real by the Marianum Pontifical Institute in Rome: Our Lady of Guadalupe (Mexico, 1531), Laus (France, 1664), Rue du Bac/Miraculous Medal (France, 1830), La Salette (France, 1846), Lourdes (France, 1858), Pontmain (France, 1871), Knock (Ireland, 1879), Fatima (Portugal, 1917), Beauraing (Belgium, 1932), and Banneux (Belgium, 1933). Additionally, an apparition of Mary in 1859 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as Our Lady of Good Help, has been granted local devotional approval, and reports of apparitions in Mejugorje (Bosnia and Herzegovina) are being studied. Those apparitions are said to have started in 1981 before six Herzegovinian Croat teenagers.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How is it that so many people from Mexico refer to the Virgin Mary as Our Lady of Guadalupe?