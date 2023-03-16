TODAY’S WORD is lodestar. Example: Martinsville recently has been seeing Danville’s downtown area as the lodestar that can inspire Martinsville’s uptown on a similar upward trajectory.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was compadre. It means a close friend. Junior had a lot of friends but only two or three compadres he most enjoyed spending time with.

Blood Drive

Stone Memorial Christian Church (3030 Virginia Ave, Collinsville) is holding its March 31 blood drive in memory of the late Richard Margrave, who passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 28. The blood drive will be held from 1-6 p.m. You can make an appointment by calling the church office at 276-647-8285 or the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Richard’s widow, Melody Margrave, points out that the church’s blood drive had been noted on her husband’s calendar; he had been planning on going to it to donate his blood.

Pintos

Apart from throwing a hambone in a pot, there are various ways of cooking a pound of pinto beans which have been soaked overnight. Try one of these:

Heat 1 TBS avocado oil over medium heat. Saute 1/2 white onion, chopped, until soft, about 5 minutes; for spicy beans, add jalapeno too. Stir in 1 1/2 tsp. cumin, then add beans, water, 1/2 tsp. oregano, 2 tsp. salt and pepper to taste and bring to a boil. Simmer uncovered until done. Turn off heat and stir in 1 TBS lime juice. Season with more salt and pepper, and optional chili powder. Garnish with cilantro.

Cook with 1 1/2 tsp. chili powder, 3/4 tsp. cumin, 1/2 tsp. paprika, 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper, 2 thick-cut slices of bacon, 2 cloves garlic, 2 bay leaves, 1 medium onion, diced, and 1 bell pepper also diced, and kosher salt and pepper.

Cook with 1 can diced tomatoes; 1 small onion, diced; 4 cloves garlic, minced; 1 jalapeno or serrano pepper; 1/4 cup chopped cilantro leaves; small piece of any kind of pork; 1 tsp. cumin; 1/2 tsp. salt; 1 tsp. each of pepper and paprika; 1/2 tsp. chili powder.

Cook in half chicken broth, half water, with 1 chopped onion, 2 smoked turkey wings or drumsticks, 2 bay leaves, 1 tsp. each of pepper and garlic powder and salt and pepper, to taste.

Breakfasts

To celebrate the opening of its new restaurant Tuesday at 3424 Virginia Ave., Bojangles held a contest for free breakfast for a year. The winners included Anitra Huff, Tiffanie Hairston, Christopher Walker and Laci Kelly.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Prime Meridian (the zero point of longitude) was decided on by delegates from around the world in 1884 at the International Prime Meridian Conference in Washington DC. The conference selected the longitude of Greenwich, England, as the Prime Meridian and established 24 time zones based around it.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: (This one should be easy) What is the famous timekeeping prize given away to the winners at the Martinsville Speedway?