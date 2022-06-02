Stroller: There are some big decisions to make for Friday night

TODAY’S WORD is sozzled. Kylie went on a blind date with a friend of a friend and he ended up getting completely sozzled and embarrassing her; needless to say, she doesn’t intend to make plans for a second date.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was wabbit. It means: Weary or exhausted. Example: After working a long shift in the emergency room, nurse Cassidy was wabbit and couldn’t wait to go home, take a shower and head to bed.

Friday Fun

With the arrival of the latest announcement, suddenly Friday night has opened up to be the fun time in town, with some decisions to be made. It may be possible to get to two of these events by starting one and going to the next ...

It starts at 6 p.m., with both the Expressions opening reception at Piedmont Arts and the First Friday Open Mic, hosted by the MHC Historical Society at the former county courthouse at 1 E. Main St. — and across the street, Mike Doussan in a Music in the Box concert.

Expressions is a favorite exhibit of not just the community but the Stroller as well. It’s an open-entry exhibit, with art by 114 local artists this time. It’s great fun to not only go around look at all the art, but to recognize names of the people who made that art — often, with little surprises of not realizing people you’ve known for years have that artistic side to them.

Along those same lines is the open mic session of First Friday, but this time, instead of seeing visual art, you hear music played by anyone who wants to get up and perform. The Expressions reception and awards ceremony ends at 8 p.m., and First Friday ends at 9 p.m. Maybe you could slip out Expressions a little early and arrive at First Friday a little late — after having extracted a promise from your friends that they will wait for you to arrive to the courthouse before performing their music? (That’s the Stroller’s plan, anyway.)

But wait! Music in the Box, at the Black Box Theatre just across the street from the courthouse, will have New Orleans musician Mike Doussan in concert, starting at 7:30 p.m. His website describes his music as “drawing on the influences of rock, funk, country, but all comes together to be an unmistakingly New Orleans sound.”

It’s an embarrassment of riches.

And an aside: Though Scott “Rupe” Dalton has not always entered Expressions, he usually won when he did. He died in January, so this is the first we know we Expressions will go on without him.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A traditional chef hat, characterized by its white color and tall body, was originally called a toque, the Arabic word for hat. The hat was said to be for cleanliness and hygiene by keeping hair out of food. The height of a chef’s hat was also said to signify station and rank in the kitchen, with the executive chef wearing the tallest hat.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the difference between herbs and spices?

