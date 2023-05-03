TODAY’S WORD is mauka. Example: The ancient trail ran mauka, gradually climbing the many slopes of the Mauna Loa volcano.

TUESDAY’S WORD was fioritura. It means an embellishment of a melody, especially as improvised by an operatic singer. Example: In an attempt to wow the audience, the opera singer added several fioriture to each verse she sang.

New display

Fran Snead at the Bassett Historical Center says they have a new display of items belonging David Minter now on display for the month of May. The items that may be seen go along with the coronation of King Charles III and are related to David and his family. The display includes a book that he had published about his military service and of his family and their connection with the royal family. According to information in his book, he is the thirteenth cousin twice removed to Queen Elizabeth II, which would also make him thirteenth cousin three time removed from King Charles III.

Mother’s Day gift

The Blue Ridge Regional Library will show you how to create a flower gift box where artificial flowers are artistically positioned in a beautiful gift box, creating a unique and impressive flower presentation. The sessions will take place at 2:30 p.m. on May 10 at the Collinsville Branch, May 12 at Bassett, May 13 in Martinsville and at 3:30 p.m. on May 11 at the Patrick County Branch. Be sure to call the library where to plan to attend and register.

Today’s chuckle

If you weigh 200 pounds on earth, you’ll be only 76 pounds on Mars, which proves you’re not overweight, you’re just on the wrong planet.

Nameplate seen of a law firm specializing in divorce: Ditcher, Quick & Hyde.

A dog owner named his new dog “Five Miles” so he could tell everyone that he walked five miles every day.

Reported, Lady Astor once told Winston Churchill: “Sir, if you were my husband, I would poison your drink,” to which Churchill responded: “Madam, if you were my wife, I would drink it.”

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Tequila is considered to be the necessary ingredient in a margarita, a drink most popular on Cinco de Mayo.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Since Cinco de Mayo is this Friday, lets take another look at the history of the margarita. In case you didn’t know, the Original Margarita was created when Dallas socialite Margarita Sames mixed her two favorite spirits, Cointreau and tequila, together with lime juice while vacationing in Acapulco. And that brings us to today’s trivia question: If you ask for a traditional or regular margarita at a respectable restaurant, they will bring you a margarita of what flavor? (Hint: Other popular margarita flavors include strawberry, mango, avocado, cranberry, coconut, pineapple, prickly pear, cucumber, watermelon and jalapeno.