Stroller: There's a simple explanation for seeing double

TODAY’S WORD is tome. Example: Diana pulled down a dusty old tome from the top shelf of her university’s library feeling like she was in a fantasy story where the main character finds a witch’s spell book.

MONDAY’S WORD was tirade. It means a long, angry speech of criticism or accusation. Example: Tyrone’s boss was giving Sally a tirade on her many mistakes over the last couple of months and he could hear it through the closed office door.

Seeing double

There’s more to Mary Compson of Martinsville than meets the eye.

In fact, it may appear that she’s been doubled. Her twin sister, Anne Compson, recently moved back to the area. Mary Compson put out an announcement on social media that says if you run into her out in public but she doesn’t greet you, then that person you ran into more than likely was not she but her twin.

On top of the natural resemblance, “we are super-twinning these days,” she writes, “including wardrobe choices (leggings and sassy T-shirts).”

Local star

Many people have followed the career of Isaiah Young of Bassett, who started out with Missoula Children’s Theatre, then became a mainstay in both TheatreWorks Community Players and Patriot Players. He’s been off studying musical theater at James Madison University. Now there’s a new chance to see him perform closer to home. He has been cast as one of the adult lead vocalists for the Virginia Children’s Theatre’s “Brand New Day” concert, which he describes as “a celebration of unity that features songs from popular Broadway musicals like ‘Footloose,’ ‘Waittress,’ ‘Bit Fish,’ ‘Godspell,’ ‘Hairspray’ and more. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Elmwood Park Ampitheatre in Roanoke. Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for 12 and younger.

Refreshing drink

Here’s a fun twist on a standard drink: Sparkling Honey-Lime Red Tea. Instead of using regular tea use red tea bags, such as Red Zinger. Brew it according to directions. Pour it about two-thirds or three-quarters full into glasses, then stir in fresh lime juice and honey. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with lime slices.

Note

You don’t stop laughing when you grow old. You grow old when you stop laughing.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Internet sources vary, but the most expensive dog ever sold in the world was sold for around $1.2 to $2 million. The dog was a Tibetan Mastiff puppy sold in China. A typical dog of that breed goes for around $3,000 in the United States. The reason it is so expensive in China is because of its resemblance to a lion: a status symbol and a symbol of wealth and fortune in China.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Sony released a robot dog in 1999; what was its name?