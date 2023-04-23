TODAY’S WORD is countenance. Example: The old lady’s kind and trustworthy countenance brought comfort to the panicked child who had been wandering lost in the grocery store.

FRIDAY’S WORD was vulpine. Formally, it means of, relating to or similar to a fox; figuratively, it means crafty or shrewd. Example: Vulpine yet dedicated to the cause, Esther was perhaps a bit more feared than respected as the leader.

Pancake Day

The Martinsville Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Day is once again rolling around. From 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, you can have a meal of pancakes and sausage with a drink. Plates will cost $8 there, but you can get tickets for plates at $7 each if you get them ahead of time, and here’s where: Martinsville Family Dentistry, 25-A Cleveland Avenue, 276-632-6219; Hairston Funeral Home, 301 Fayette Stt.reet, 276-632-3336; Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., 276-632-3221; ANCHOR Commission, 313 East Market St., 276-634-2910.

Ants on peonies

The glorious peony is soon to be in bloom across the area (tree peonies, which aren’t actually trees but have that name because of their woody stems, have been in bloom).

There’s no need to be bothered by ants on peony blooms and, in fact, they are to be appreciated. Ants come to peonies to get their nectar for food. The flowers have extrafloral nectaries which secrete nectar made of sugars, amino acids, lipids and other organic compounds. While they are there for the nectar, they certainly wouldn’t pass up eating any insects they may find — which protects your peonies from the types of little creatures which would damage them. When you pick peonies, simply hold each blossom upside down and shake it.

Today’s Chuckle

Two complete strangers, a man and a woman, had to share a berth on a cross-country train ride.

Though they were initially embarrassed about and uncomfortable with sharing such intimate quarters, they soon settled in, he on the top bunk, she on the lower bunk.

In the middle of the night, he leaned down and woke the woman, saying, “Would you be kind enough to go over to the closet to get me a blanket? I’m getting cold.”

“I have a better idea,” she said. “Just for tonight, let’s pretend we’re married.

“That’s a great idea!” he replied enthusiastically.

“Good,” she said. “Now go on down and get your own danged blanket and leave me in peace.”

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first 12 Little Golden Books were introduced in 1942 by Western/Simon and Schuster: “Three Little Kittens,” “Bedtime Stories,” “The Alphabet A—Z,” “Mother Goose,” “Prayers for Children,” “The Little Red Hen,” “Nursery Songs,” “The Poky Little Puppy,” “The Golden Book of Fairy Tales,” “Baby’s Book,” “This Little Piggy” and “The Animals of Farmer Jones.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which Little Golden Books went on to become the best-selling children’s book of the 20th century?