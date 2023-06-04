TODAY’S WORD is faux. Example: This furniture comes in maroon or chocolate faux leather.

FRIDAY’S WORD was topography. It means the arrangement of the natural and artificial physical features of an area. Example: “Most men have quite the topography around a generous middle, and there’s a nice valley between your love handles on the sides and girth.” (The Stroller apologizes for getting a little too carried away with the source “Guide to Concealed Carry Holsters for Fat Guys” by DTC Thrasio, ComforTac, Nov. 18, 2021.

Yucca flowers

You’ll say yum to this recipe for yucca flowers. This recipe makes enough for two people (and it’s what The Stroller has been serving at the dinner table lately): Get two cups young, fresh flowers. Separate pistils and stamens from petals. Chop fine the pistils and sauté in olive oil. Once they turn green, add 1/4 onion, diced. When tender, add petals. When petals are translucent, sprinkle with lemon juice, toss in some pine nuts, stir (still over heat), then serve.

Yucca flowers are those tall stems of white bell-shaped flowers that are in bloom now. Those massive flower stems are as tall as we are. The plant they come up from has spiked leaves coming directly from the plant base. This type of plant is often found at old homesteads or along roadsides were there used to be houses years ago.

Funny signs

The El Arroyo restaurant in Austin, Texas, puts funny messages out on its sign. Here are some it has had:

The fastest land mammal is a toddler who’s been asked what’s in their mouth.

I never imagined I’d go up to the bank teller with a mask on and ask for money.

Fave way to shop online? I just yell out what I want and wait for an ad to pop up.

Sorry I’m late! I got here as soon as I wanted to.

I never realize how much I swear until I’m in a situation where I can’t.

Dr.: U need to listen to ur body more. My body: Ur old and u want queso.

My personal style is best described as “Didn’t expect to get out of the car.”

Not yet—Not yet—Not yet—Eat me now!!!—Too late — Avocados.

Netflix needs an “easy to watch while on my phone the whole time” category.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There are 110 Wegman’s stores. Their headquarters is in Rochester, New York, and most of their stores are in and around that area of the country. The closest they come to this area are in Virginia in Short Pump, Midlothian, Charlottesville, Chantilly, Tysons and Reston. To the south of us there are Wegmans stores in Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Wake Forest and Holly Springs, North Carolina. Wegmans is a super big grocery store with all kinds of interesting departments (and a favorite stopping place for the Stroller while out traveling).

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What came first—Sam’s Club or Costco? (and which one is the world’s largest retailer of wine?)