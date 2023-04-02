TODAY’S WORD is rapscallion. Example: The Turner family all were known to be decent, upstanding citizens, except for Cecil, who was a bit of a rapscallion.

FRIDAY’S WORD was catercorner. It means situated in a diagonal or oblique position; the word is used both as an adverb and adjective. Example: She didn’t want to cover any of the windows that lined each wall, so she placed her bed catercorner.

Spring planting

If these pretty days have you itching to get outside and garden, plant what’s right for the time. We’re almost at the end of when we can safely plant spring crops such as lettuces, greens, radishes and carrots. As soon as the hot weather of June hits, lettuces, greens, broccoli and such will bolt, meaning they’ll quickly grow tall to flower and go to seed. Once they start bolting, they develop a bitter taste.

Though it’s tempting to start on flower gardening, it’s still too cold. A good rule of thumb is to wait until Mother’s Day or after to plant those tender annuals that are killed by frost. However, you can take your chances to plant them earlier. If frost is predicted, just cover the tender young plants with sheets to keep the frost off them.

This is a great time to support local high school agriculture programs.The Magna Vista High School Horticulture Spring Plant Sale is already underway, though it will will be closed this week as well as April 10-12 and April 17-21. Otherwise, it’s open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with extended hours of 4-7 p.m. April 13 and 25 and May 4, and Saturdays, April 29 and May 13, from 9 a.m. to noon. It has a great variety of bedding plants, blooming shrubbery, hanging baskets and potted plants.

The Patrick County High School Horticulture Department will open its greenhouse for sales to the public April 11 through May 19, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It offers decorative pots, hanging baskets and starter plants of all sizes.

Before you head out to one of the schools, check around for any planting trays and pots you could bring them to reuse.

Funny bumper stickers

Some bumper stickers seen lately on local roads:

Do you follow JESUS this closely?

Sorry Officer; I thought you wanted to race.

I have good brakes—Do you have good insurance?

Adults on board. We want to live too.

Do YOU know where we’re going?

The closer you get the slower I drive

Honk if parts fall off

My driving scares me too

All aboard the Hot Mess Express

Alcohol and calculus don’t mix—Don’t drink and derive

Speed never kills—hitting something does

This vehicle is protected by Anti-Theft Bumper Sticker

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The cat has an extra organ that allows it to taste scents on the air. That’s why sometimes you may notice your cat staring at something with its mouth open.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the word for a group of kittens?