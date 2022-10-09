Stroller: These incorrect bills take their toll on citizens

TODAY’S WORD is pernicious. Example: Rex was noticing the pernicious influence his son’s new friend Brendan was having on him when the boy started to act differently and misbehaving.

FRIDAY’S WORD was sanctimonious. It means making a show of being morally superior to other people. Example: Nikolai was always spewing sanctimonious talk about his family being perfect and happy, but it was later found out that he was having an affair.

Warning

Delin Kirks Sr. of Dyer’s Store didn’t fall for an injustice, and he’s warning others to stand up for themselves, too.

He received in the mail a notice charging him a toll for supposedly crossing the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge in Chesapeake on Aug. 16. No only has he not been in that area lately, but he and his wife, Helen, were both at work on that day.

The notice gave various levels of consequences of not paying the toll, such as a $25 fine after 31 days and transfer to collections with another $50 penalty by day 93.

He called the sheriff’s office, and then he called the Department of Motor Vehicles. Come to find out, not only had they recorded “the wrong tag number” from the image from the bridge’s toll-collection camera, but the tag number they recorded “don’t exist according to the DMV. There’s no record of that tag.”

His situation is all cleared up now, but “I wonder how many people have received bills like this and paid bills” they shouldn’t have had to, he said.

Sweet potatoes

For many, sweet potatoes are usually forgotten until fall, when somehow they really seem to hit the spot. All too often, they are relegated just to casseroles (which we love—do you top yours with marshmallows or candied pecans?). However, they can be cooked in a myriad of ways.

One is roasted. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Dice 2 pounds of sweet potatoes into 3/4-inch chunks (it’s OK to leave the skin). Drizzle over them a mixture of 2 tablespoons olive oil with 1 teaspoon each kosher salt and garlic powder.

Roast them for about 25 minutes, or until tender. The high heat caramelizes the outside of the vegetables while leaving the insides tender. (If you line the baking sheet with parchment paper, it’ll be easier to clean.)

Today’s chuckle

Toll roads should have been called feeways.

Cousin Bobby at the family reunion:” Now that I have that new job, I have to drive the Chesapeake Expressway to and from work — and it costs $8 a day.” Pappy: “Why, son, that’s highway robbery!”

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Jane Austen’s novel “Pride and Prejudice” has around 17 film adaptations currently. There are many other book continuations of the novel, including sequels and modernized versions, as well as a multitude of adaptations of her other novels as well.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Where did Jane Austen get her knowledge of life at sea for her novel “Persuasion?”