Stroller: Thinking of pizza for supper, Eaton mess for dessert

TODAY’S WORD is ruminate. Example: Howard was was forced to ruminate for 30 minutes over what he wanted for dinner after his multiple suggestions were rejected by his friends.

TUESDAY’S WORD was fabulist. It means a liar or person who composes or relates fables. Example: As Serena’s son Miles finished telling a story about how he told his classmates their fortunes at school during recess, she realized that her son was developing his skills as a fabulist.

Eaton mess

Now that we’re in another heat wave, let’s share some recipes for light, refreshing fare. Janet Ashby of Martinsville, who is from England, shares this recipe for the “Eaton Mess” dessert from the private boys’ college in England, Eaton.

The first print mention of Eaton mess was from 1893. It is served at the annual cricket match between Eton and Harrow School.

It’s simple: Put a small amount of fruit in a sundae glass, then a spoonful of whipped cream. Crumble meringue over the cream. Then repeat the layers until the glass is full.

The BBC GoodFood website has a recipe for the meringues: Heat the oven to 120 degree Celsius (250 F). Line a large baking tray with parchment paper. Whisk two large egg whites until they reach stiff peaks, then add a total of 120 grams caster sugar (4.23 ounces or 5/8 cup — and caster sugar is a sugar with the texture between regular granulated sugar and confectioner’s sugar; if you find it here, it’s called “superfine sugar; you could come close to it by blending granulated sugar in a food processor for a few seconds) in three lots, re-whisking to stiff peaks each time. Spoon dollops of the mixture onto baking parchment. Cook on the bottom shelf of the oven until the meringues are completely hard and come off the paper easily, between an hour and an hour 15 minutes. Let cool before crushing.

Which recipes would you like to share? Send them to the Stroller at stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com or as a comment on the Bulletin’s Facebook post with this question.

Free pizza

Cassandra Belcher has announced on her Facebook page, “Giving back to the community:” One free pizza for each family at Community Market (Floyd’s Store), 312 Fayette St., at 6 p.m. Friday. And she reminds us: “So let each one give as he purposes in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity; for God loves a cheerful giver.”—2 Corinthians 9:7

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: For 26 years, Czech Republic has been the top of the list for beer consumption per capita. They consume over 80 liters a year per person more than any other country. They make it easy, too: In Plzn, where the Pilsner-Urquell beer factory is located (the Stroller’s sister taught English there to its executives), an entire plumbing system under the city brings fresh beer from the factory to the pubs.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the “Beer Mile” race?

