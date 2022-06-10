Stroller: This Bassett-based raffle will have a prize a day in August

TODAY’S WORD is featly. Example: Norman’s new kitten, Peanut, featly walked across the back of the couch to climb onto the kitchen counter at the other end.

THURSDAY’S WORD was piffle. It means nonsense. Example: Deanna moved away from her best friend Casey and she thought that it is total piffle that they had almost no time to catch up on the phone anymore because of conflicting schedules.

Breakfast

Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road will have its monthly breakfast from 6-10 a.m. Saturday. The all-you-can-eat meal includes sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee, for $7 a plate.

Anniversary

Tyler and Jessica Brooks Minter are celebrating their ninth anniversary.

Raffle

The Basset Historical Center is holding a fundraising raffle in which one prize will be drawn each day in August. Prizes include rifles, pistols, generators, tools and coolers.

Tickets are available at the center, 3964 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett (276-629-9191) and from board members, staff and volunteers. The winning number of each day will be that chosen in the Virginia Pick 3 nightly drawing at 11 p.m.

Food Pantry

Mount Vernon Baptist Church members spent Thursday evening unpacking a large load of food and sundries, and it’s all ready to give away at Saturday morning’s Food Pantry. The Food Pantry is open to all, with no requirements nor questions asked. It’s from 9-11 a.m. at the church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.

The Doll House

What are your memories of the late Gladys Stone Carter’s collection of dolls? She passed away in 2000 at aged 93. She was known to invite individuals and groups to see her extension collection of dolls, which she kept in a house next to her house in Bassett.

Cleaning tips

Clean the dust and grime out of tight surfaces, such as between keys on a keyboard or small areas of a remote, with the corner of a folded-up piece of paper.

After dryer sheets have been used once in the dryer, they are great for dusting off baseboards.

Add a few drops of essential oils to the vacuum cleaner bag or filter so the room smells nice.

Clean the blender easily by rinsing it out first, then putting in some hot water and detergent and blending that for 30 to 40 seconds.

If the cutting board smells bad, kill of the bacteria that is probably the cause by spraying on hydrogen peroxide. Let it sit for 5 or 10 minutes, then wash it well with soapy water.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Hops add bitterness to the flavor of beer that are used to balance out he sweetness of beer’s other main ingredient, malted barley. Hops can add aromatics describes as spicy, herbal, floral, piney and citrusy and help to preserve the beer as well.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What vitamin is plentiful in beer?

