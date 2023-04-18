TODAY’S WORD is brackish. Example: The middle portion of the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal rivers are brackish.

MONDAY’S WORD was putrid. It means rotten; foul. Example: Nanny had forgotten about the take-out container she left in the car, and by the time Bubba found it it was a putrid mess.

Riddles

Answers in 4th, 5th columns

1. How do you spell “cow”in 13 letters?

2. Why is Europe like a frying pan?

3. I am an odd number. Take away a letter and I become even. What am I?

4. I add 6 to 8 and get 2. What am I?

5. What is 3/7 chicken, 2/3 cat and 2/4 goat?

6. What three numbers give the same result when multiplied as when added together?

7. This tree doubled in height each year until it reached its maximum height in 10 years. How many years did it take to reach half its maximum size?

8. Who has married many women but never married?

9. Forward, I am heavy; backward, I am not. What am I?

Book sale

It’s time once again to stock up on books, record albums and more, with the Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library’s book sale. The shopping is very easy, as the entire collection is set up and organized just like a regular book store or library — and full of temptations and “must-haves” that just seem to leap out at you.

The sale will be conducted from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the basement of the Martinsville Branch Library. All paperback books cost 50 cents, and hardback books cost $1, unless otherwise noted. All proceeds support the library system.

Fish fry

Once you’ve loaded up on your next books, stop by the American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78, at 139 Creekside Drive, for lunch. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. they’ll have fish sandwiches for $8 and homemade desserts for $2. This will be a drive-thru, with limited dining. Proceeds benefit scholarships and other youth activities sponsored by the Post.

Today’s Chuckle

Uncle Paul’s phone rang during dinner — it was an emergency. He is the anesthesiologist, and he was needed at the hospital right away.

As he raced toward the hospital, a patrol car sped beside him, lights on. Uncle Paul hung his stethoscope out the window to signal he was on an emergency call.

Within seconds came the officer’s response: He held up a pair of handcuffs and shook them at Uncle Paul.

Riddle answers

1. C O DOUBLE YOU

2. It has Greece at the bottom.

3. Seven

4. A clock. When it is 8 a.m., adding 6 hours would make it 2 p.m.

5. Chicago

6. 1, 2 and 3 (1 + 2 + 3 = 6 and 1 X 2 X 3 = 6)

7. 9

8. A priest

9. A ton

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Eloise” is a series of children’s books written in the 1950s by Kay Thompson and illustrated by Hilary Knight. The title character lives with her nanny, pug dog and turtle in The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was Kay Thompson’s famous goddaugther who has been thought to had been the model for Eloise?