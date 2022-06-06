Stroller: This dance class gets you ready for summer weddings

TODAY’S WORD is whiffler. Example: Kiera is known as a whiffler amongst her friends because she has been known to agree with differing opinions based on the company she keeps even if those opinions clash.

SUNDAY’S WORD was aegis. It means the support, sponsorship, backing or protection given by an individual, group or an organization. Example: Cooper went to tell the principal that another student was bullying him without the aegis of the teacher that had witnessed the incident and told him not to worry about it.

Summer dances

You know what June means — weddings and line dances! But don’t worry—Pepper Martin of Patrick County has you covered. She has organized a “Summer Line and Wedding Dances” class to be held at the Jeb Stuart Rescue Squad, 1248 American Legion Road, Stuart.

Eight of the most recognized dances — line, wedding and group — will be taught over the course of four weeks. The group will meet on June 12, 19 and 26 and July 3 from 6-7:30 p.m. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes. To RSVP, respond to the event “Summer Line and Wedding Dances” or to Pepper Martin on Facebook. The cost is $45, cash only, payable at the first class.

Cleaning tips

When you spray on cleaner, don’t be in a rush to wipe it off. Let it remain on the surface of what you’re cleaning for a few minutes to give it its time to work, first.

Once you’ve cleaned it, stoop down (or climb up) to look at the surface eye-level. You’ll see any spots you may have missed that are not evident by looking from a different perspective.

Avoid streaks by wiping in a “S” or zig-zag pattern. It pushes the dirt out and away, rather than circling it back around, which causes streaks.

To erase smudges from a wall, dip the corner of a sponge into some baking soda. Wipe the baking soda across it in circles, then wipe it all off with a clean cloth.

Today’s chuckle

A devoted wife had spent their entire marriage taking care of her husband. After 52 years of her tender care, now that his health was failing badly, she was sitting by his bedside, holding his hand, as he drifted in and out of awareness.

Suddenly, he awoke, and looked at her with his piercing blue eyes. “You know what?” he said, as she leaned closer. “You have been with me through all the bad times in my life — when I lost my job, you were there. When I was shot, you were there. When I started getting sick, you were there.”

“Yes, dear, I will always be there for you,” she replied.

“I’ve realized that you bring me bad luck,” he said.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The oldest brewery in the world is the Weihenstephan Brewery, which was founded in the year 1040 in Germany. It is located on the site of the old Weihenstephan Abbey.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What does IPA stand for?

