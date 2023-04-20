TODAY’S WORD is paladin. Example: The politician portrayed himself as a paladin of social justice, but the citizens had started just seeing him as a self-aggrandizing charlatan who liked to brag.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was conundrum. It means a confusing and difficult problem or question. Example: As the PR director of the company, Stacey felt like she was in a conundrum, always having to make the company look good publicly though she was terribly upset with its human rights violations and destruction of the local environment.

Line dancing

Fun, fun, fun! The Foothills of Virginia Beginning Line Dance Workshop will be held right here, at the Henry County Parks Recreation Center at 395 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville, on Saturday, June 17.

The directors and instructors will be Sue Ann Ehmann and Marianna Timmons, assisted by guest instructors Jackie Wheeler and Rachel Young. Mary Kaye Johnson will be the DJ.

The cost is $30 per person, and if you register early, you get a step book, to help you remember and repeat the dances later, too.

It starts with registration at 9 a.m., then has a workshop from 10 a.m. to noon. A lunch period and open dancing will be from noon to 1:30 p.m., and then another workshop will go from 1:30-5 p.m.

If you’re shy — no worries! The absolute beginners will have their very own room to do their first attempts in private.

To register, make checks payable to Sue Ann Ehmann and mail to 1720 Stella Road, Patrick Springs, Va., 24133.

Today’s Chuckle

Velma was having problems with her neighbor’s chickens. They kept getting in her mulch and scattering it all over the place. She asked Jimmy to please keep those chickens out of her yard, and Jimmy said he would, but his efforts would only last a couple of days, and back they’d come.

However, after a few weeks, I noticed that Velma’s flower beds were looking real good again, and the mulch was tidy. I asked her how she managed to solve the chicken problem.

“Simple,” she said. “One night I hid about a dozen eggs under one of the bushes in the flower bed. I waited until Jimmy was looking out his kitchen window, and I went outside and collected those eggs, where he could see me. I wasn’t bothered after that.”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Arnold Lobel was the writer and illustrator of the Frog and Toad books of the 1970s. The children’s books are about the two amphibian friends who live alone each in his own house but enjoy visiting each other and doing things for each other. Sometimes they have misunderstandings and hurt feelings, and those matters are not always resolved, yet the pair continue being friends. It may be for that acknowledgement of the confusions that occur with friendships that make the books so consistently popular with children.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When were Little Golden Books introduced?