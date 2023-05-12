TODAY’S WORD is groundswell. Example: An unanticipated groundswell of support arose in the community, so the group optimistically went along with the project it had nearly given up on.

THURSDAY’S WORD was vindicate. It means to clear someone of blame or suspicion. Example: After all those months of bad rapport in the office and being blamed for failures that weren’t his fault, Jaxon finally felt vindicated when HR’s investigation revealed that the problems stemmed from Michael’s performance — or, perhaps better put, lack of.

Spring Fling & Art

Artist Kaylee Nolen will lead the Spring Fling & Art Exhibit today at the Collinsville Library. Activities offered from 4-6 p.m. will include mixed media art, fairy gardens and demonstrations of simple spring recipes.

And that’s not all. Fun springtime drinks and refreshments will be served. Plus, you can enter to win an art gift basket.

There’s no registration required — just show up for the fun.

Flower gift box

The Blue Ridge Regional Library has a unique craft on offer right now: Mother’s Day flower gift boxes. That’s a process in which artificial flowers are artistically positioned in a beautiful gift box, creating a unique and impressive floral presentation. The free workshop already has been offered at the Collinsville and Patrick County branches, but there’s still a chance for you to register for two more options: Today at 2:30 p.m. at the Bassett Branch Library (call 276-629-2426) or at 2:30 Saturday at the Martinsville Library (287-403-5430).

How to choose?

At the Bassett Ruritan Club Saturday morning, you’ll have a tough decision to make: buckwheat or regular pancakes?

Not to worry: It’s an all-you-can-eat breakfast, so you can have both. Also on the menu are sausage, fried bologna, eggs, apples, gravy and biscuits, with juice and coffee to drink.

The cost of the breakfast is $8, and the clubhouse is on Philpott Dam Road in Bassett.

Craft meet

Making crafts is fun, but sitting around with other crafters working on projects in companionship is even better. And that’s what the deal is at the Busy Bee’s Craft Meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Arts. Bring your lap-sized craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, hand-sewing, beading, needle felting and so forth, and pay just $5 for the experience. Artists Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair will be the session leaders.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Mexico has 32 states. They are: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Coahuila, Colima, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Durango, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Mexico, Michoacan, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Queretaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosi, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Yucatán and Zacatecas.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which Mexican states border the U.S.?