Stroller: This pie recipe is too sub-lime to chuckle at

TODAY’S WORD is gall. Example: Shonda was amazed at the gall of her teenaged son when he placed another dirty dish on the tower stack already piled up in the sink instead of putting it into the dishwasher.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was confrere. It means colleague or comrade. Example: Baxter always relished the company of his confrere at music conferences.

Music in Bassett

Music concerts are back in Bassett, with one this weekend: Friday evening at 7, Jus Cauz will perform at the HJDB Event Center. Admission is $8.

Yard sale

If you like to hit the yard sales on Saturday mornings, here’s one for you: Bassett Worship Center’s church-wide sale, at 7301 Fairystone Park Hwy, Basett. It will be held indoors in case of rain.

Key lime pie

The Stroller’s dad sent over around 19 recipes this past weekend via text and one of them was the recipe for key lime pie that his wife makes for his birthday every year. We have no doubt you’ll love it as much as we do, so here it is:

1 cup graham cracker crumbs, plus 2 1/2 tablespoons

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1/3 cup sugar

3 egg yolks

1 1/2 teaspoons grated lime zest

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

2/3 cup key lime juice

1 cup heavy cream

3 tablespoons confectioner’s sugar

Begin by preheating the over to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, butter and sugar. Press mixture into bottom sides of a buttered 9-inch pie pan, forming a neat border around the edge. Bake crust about 5 minutes or until set and golden.

Using an electric mixer with a whisk attachment and a nonreactive bowl, beat egg yolks and lime zest at high speed for about 5 minutes or until very shiny. Gradually add condensed milk and continue to beat 3 to 4 minutes or until thick. Reduce speed of mixer to low. Add lime juice and mix until just combined.

Pour lime mixture into crust. Bake about 10 minutes or until filling has just set. Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate.

To serve, place pie in freezer for 15 to 20 minutes before serving. In an electric mixer bowl, combine cream and confectioner’s sugar. Whisk until nearly stiff. Cut pie into wedges; serve very cold, each wedge topped with a large dollop of whipped cream.

Today’s chuckle

What do you call a bee that comes from America? A USB.

What do you call a belt with a clock on it? A waist of time.

What did the buffalo say to his son at school drop-off? Bison.

On what day of the week do chickens hide? Fry-days.

What do you call an elephant that doesn’t matter? An irrelephant.

What do you get when a chicken lays its eggs on the top of a hill? Eggrolls.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Chinese word for peony, “sho yu,” means “most beautiful” when translated to English.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The world’s largest peach cobbler, made at the Georgia Peach Festival, is how big?

