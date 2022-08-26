Stroller: This rainy summer is perfect for unique bumper crops

TODAY’S WORD is inchoate. Example: The couple’s inchoate ministry quickly grew in popularity.

THURSDAY’S WORD was grandiloquent. It means pompous or extravagant in language, style, or manner, especially in a way that is intended to impress. Example: Paulette threw a grandiloquent celebration for her husband’s 50th birthday party and invited all of their friends.

Unique varieties

Pam Randall of Irisburg pointed out that because it has rained so much and so regularly through the summer, gardens which normally would be dried up and gone by this time of year are still doing quite well.

That leaves her pretty much tied to the kitchen tending to the explosion of vegetables her husband, Dean Randall, is growing — and that’s because he really has delved into gardening since his retirement. On his father’s farm in Bassett he’s grown all the standards plus some really interesting new varieties she recommends heartily. The white Japanese zucchini is delicious, she said. The couple also “raised some beautiful glass corn.”

Glass Gem corn comes in an endless range of colors that shine bright like glass. The cobs look like they are covered in glass beads.

The couple bought a lot of their unusual seeds from Baker Creek Heirloom Seed’s Hole Seed Catalog.

Green tomato bread

In Thursday’s Stroller we shared the recipe for Pam Randall’s Green Tomato Skillet Pie, and today here’s one for green tomato bread, a favorite of a Bulletin staff member.

3 cups flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1 TBS ground cinnamon

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup vegetable oil

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups minced green tomatoes (from about 2 medium tomatoes), skin, seeds and pulp included

1 1/2 cups toasted pecans, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and oil and flour two loaf pans.

Whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, both sugars, salt and cinnamon. Make a well at the center.

Beat eggs, oil and vanilla. Add to dry ingredients and stir until just moistened. Fold in the tomatoes and pecans.

Pour the batter into the prepared pans and place on a rack in the lower third of the oven. Bake for 55 to 60 minutes, turning pans front to back halfway through.

Cool in pans for 10 minutes, then remove from pans and cool completely.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The most expensive coffee in the world is Kopi Luwak coffee and the cost can range from $35 to $100 a cup or $100 to $600 a pound. This type of coffee is also known as “cat poop coffee” as it is made from beans that are eaten, digested and then defecated by the Asian palm civet, a small animal that looks a bit like a cat and a bit like a racoon.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many cups of coffee would someone have to drink to overdose on coffee?