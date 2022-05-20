Stroller: This recipe for cobbler is just peachy -- give it a try

TODAY’S WORD is maudlin. Example: When Connor failed a chemistry exam, mainly because he never showed up to class to participate, he was still maudlin when he told his parents the news.

THURSDAY’S WORD was gall. It means bold and impudent behavior. Example: Shonda was amazed at the gall of her teenage son when he placed another dirty dish on the towering stack already piled up in the sink instead of putting it into the dishwasher.

Peach cobbler

The Stroller doesn’t recommend attempting to make a peach cobbler on the size scale of one at the Georgia Peach Festival (see Trivia question), but here is a recipe on a more manageable scale from the Bulletin in 2013 that was contributed by Carol Wills.

Crust:

4 to 5 cups of flour

2 teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 1/3 cup shortening

1 egg, well beaten

1 tablespoon vinegar

1/2 to 3/4 cup cold water

cinnamon and sugar, mixed

Filling:

3 large cans sliced peaches

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon lemon flavoring or juice

1 tablespoon vanilla

1/2 to 3/4 cup water

1 1/2 sticks butter

Make crust: sift dry ingredients (except cinnamon and sugar mixture) together. Cut in shortening. With a wooden spoon, mix in egg, vinegar and water. Divide into two balls (one slightly larger than the other). Flatten balls slightly and let chill.

On a floured surface, roll out larger crust into a rectangular shape to fill casserole dish. Spray bottom with cooking oil. Arrange in dish so the crust overlaps the edge of the pan.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Prepare filling: Whisk together sugar and flour. Add flavorings. Drain peach syrup from cans and pour syrup into flour mixture. Mix well, removing all lumps. Mix peaches in and stir well. Add water. Pour into bottom crust. Drizzle melted butter evenly over the top.

Continue with crust: Roll out the smaller ball of dough into a shape to fit the pan. If the pan is large, roll into separate pieces which can be fitted together over the cobbler. Place top crust over the cobbler and tuck in the edges all around.

Poke holes in the top crust to allow steam to escape. Sprinkle crust with a mixture of cinnamon and sugar.

Bake until the top is brown (about 45 minutes or more).

Today’s chuckle

What do you call someone who beats up dessert chefs? A cobbler clobberer.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The world’s largest peach cobbler pie is made at the Georgia Peach Festival and is 11 by 5 feet and about 8 inches deep. The recipe is made with 90 pounds of butter, 150 pounds of flour, 32 gallons of milk and 75 gallons of peaches. It is made in a brick oven in the parking lot of the Peach County Courthouse in Georgia, and the baking pan is made from school bus floor panels.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Sugar isn’t just for sweetness when baking; what other job does sugar have when making sweets?

