Stroller: This tasty vegetable soup makes us feel loved

TODAY’S WORD is agelast. Example: Heather’s parents were concerned for her because even after being tickled, watching a funny movie and witnessing her dad do a funny dance she was still agelast.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was nauseant. It means: an agent that induces nausea. Example: After eating at her favorite Mexican restaurant for the first time since she found out she was pregnant, Kristina found out the food had become a nauseant.

Vegetable soup

This vegetable soup recipe was featured in the Martinsville Bulletin in 2006 and was contributed by Annelle Williams.

Ingredients:

6 quarts water (more when needed)

2 ham hocks

1 pound fresh mustard greens, chopped

½ pound fresh collard greens, chopped

½ pound fresh turnip greens, chopped (you may use a mix of the available fresh greens)

½ pound bacon, sliced

2 cups diced potatoes

1 cup diced onion

1 cup diced turnips

1 cup chopped carrots

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon dried chili flakes

1 cup chopped celery

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Add water and ham hocks to large soup pot, bring water to a boil and then reduce the heat to let mixture simmer for 1 hour or until ham is getting tender.

Add all the fresh greens and more water if needed to completely cover greens. Cover pot with a lid and simmer for another hour.

Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large skillet until crisp. Remove bacon to cool, crumble, and return to the skillet.

Add potato, onions, turnips, carrots, garlic, pepper flakes and celery to skillet with bacon and bacon drippings and cook for about 15 minutes, stirring periodically.

Add potato mixture to greens mixture in the soup pot. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally for an additional 45 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste and then serve.

Feeling loved

What makes us feel loved? It’s not just a factor of wine, roses and chocolate and is not the privilege only of romantic couples.

Researchers from Pennsylvania State University and the University of California, Irvine, did a study on what makes people feel loved. They came up with 60 scenarios which they presented to 495 men and 60 women.

Led by Saeideh Heshmati and Zita Oravecz, the study narrowed it down to four main things that make a person feel loved:

When someone shows compassion toward them in difficult times

When a child snuggles up to them

When their pets are happy to see them

When someone tells them “I love you”

The researchers wrote a 2016 paper on the subject, and the study was published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first vegetable ever planted in space was the potato in 1995. NASA and the University of Wisconsin, Madison, made the technology to do so in order to create a way to feed astronauts on long space voyages.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Where does the name for French fries come from?