Stroller: This week in weird news: falling into an outhouse for phone

TODAY’S WORD is defunct. Example: Veronica was looking for an only Facebook post in her timeline with a picture of her grandparents, but she had no luck because the post was simply defunct.

SUNDAY’S WORD was ebullient. It means: cheerful and full of energy. Example: Sheila’s tabby kitten that she recently adopted is so ebullient that she is sometimes overwhelmed by how quickly it runs around the room.

Mobile Marketplace

Feeding Southwest Virginia hosts Mobile Marketplace locally once a month. It brings fresh, affordable food to the community and accepts debit, credit and SNAP/EBT as payment. Mobile Marketplace is at the Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, from 9 a.m. to noon the first Monday of each month, and at the Martinsville YMCA, 3 Starling Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon the fourth Monday of every month.

For more information on Mobile Marketplace, contact Megan Wilkins at 540-342-3011 ext. 7037 or mwilkins@feedingswva.org.

Golf

Martinsville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi invite golfers to its annual golf tournament on Saturday at Oak Hills Golf and Event Center in Eden, N.C. The cost is $70 per player and $260 per foursome. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m., and lunch will be served. To register or for more information, contact mvakapsi@gmail.com or Wayne Moore at 732-2379.

Weird news

This week in weird news:

A couple in India are suing their son and his wife, demanding they produce a grandchild within a year or pay them 50 million rupees ($675,000) in damage. The father, Sanjeev Ranan Prasad, said he spent his life savings raising his son and getting him an education in the U.S. but “these people have an attitude that they don’t think about us.”

A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store was determined by experts to be a centuries-old Roman sculpture missing from Germany since World War II. It is now on display at a museum in San Antonio for a year, then will be returned to Germany.

A school board member in Ohio was censured by the Lakota Local School Board by posting a link to a pornography site on her political Facebook page. She said it was a typo.

A woman who accidentally dropped her cellphone into the hold of an outhouse in the Olympic National Forest fell in while she was trying to get it out. Washington state firefighters rescued her by passing her blocks to stand on so she could reach a harness.

A man in Illinois swallowed a dental drill when he was getting a tooth filled. The 1-inch drill had lodged deep in his lung. He underwent specialty surgery at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Washington, to get it removed.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A Medal of Honor is usually awarded by the current president of the United States of America.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Around what percentage of Americans are vegetarians?

