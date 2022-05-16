 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Stroller: This week in weird news: falling into an outhouse for phone

  • 0
The Stroller
Holly Kozelsky

TODAY’S WORD is defunct. Example: Veronica was looking for an only Facebook post in her timeline with a picture of her grandparents, but she had no luck because the post was simply defunct.

SUNDAY’S WORD was ebullient. It means: cheerful and full of energy. Example: Sheila’s tabby kitten that she recently adopted is so ebullient that she is sometimes overwhelmed by how quickly it runs around the room.

Mobile Marketplace

Feeding Southwest Virginia hosts Mobile Marketplace locally once a month. It brings fresh, affordable food to the community and accepts debit, credit and SNAP/EBT as payment. Mobile Marketplace is at the Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, from 9 a.m. to noon the first Monday of each month, and at the Martinsville YMCA, 3 Starling Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon the fourth Monday of every month.

For more information on Mobile Marketplace, contact Megan Wilkins at 540-342-3011 ext. 7037 or mwilkins@feedingswva.org.

People are also reading…

Golf

Martinsville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi invite golfers to its annual golf tournament on Saturday at Oak Hills Golf and Event Center in Eden, N.C. The cost is $70 per player and $260 per foursome. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m., and lunch will be served. To register or for more information, contact mvakapsi@gmail.com or Wayne Moore at 732-2379.

Weird news

This week in weird news:

  • A couple in India are suing their son and his wife, demanding they produce a grandchild within a year or pay them 50 million rupees ($675,000) in damage. The father, Sanjeev Ranan Prasad, said he spent his life savings raising his son and getting him an education in the U.S. but “these people have an attitude that they don’t think about us.”
  • A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store was determined by experts to be a centuries-old Roman sculpture missing from Germany since World War II. It is now on display at a museum in San Antonio for a year, then will be returned to Germany.
  • A school board member in Ohio was censured by the Lakota Local School Board by posting a link to a pornography site on her political Facebook page. She said it was a typo.
  • A woman who accidentally dropped her cellphone into the hold of an outhouse in the Olympic National Forest fell in while she was trying to get it out. Washington state firefighters rescued her by passing her blocks to stand on so she could reach a harness.
  • A man in Illinois swallowed a dental drill when he was getting a tooth filled. The 1-inch drill had lodged deep in his lung. He underwent specialty surgery at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Washington, to get it removed.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A Medal of Honor is usually awarded by the current president of the United States of America.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Around what percentage of Americans are vegetarians?

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the court’s Roe v. Wade ruling has sent people into the streets around the nation. Around 1,000 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court in Washington Tuesday. One demonstrator carried a sign declaring, “If men could get pregnant, abortions would be available at every ATM.” At a rally in Manhattan, New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced that she had an abortion nearly two decades ago. Smaller protests were held in Austin, Texas; Los Angeles and San Francisco in California and elsewhere.

A wolf in sheep's clothing

A wolf in sheep's clothing

The lovely wisteria is in bloom now across Southside, brightening roadsides and stands of woods with its purple clusters. The fast-growing leg…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for moving your home office outside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert