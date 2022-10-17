Stroller: Tips and tricks for a great jack o'lantern

TODAY’S WORD is inscrutable. Example: Janie tried her best to figure out what her son might be hiding, but his behavior and accounts were inscrutable.

SUNDAY’S WORD was equivocal. It means open to more than one interpretation; ambiguous. Example: The ending of the book Jude just finished left her in distress because the ending is widely known to be equivocal.

Jack o’lanterns

Here are some ways to make the most out of your pumpkin carving once you’ve emptied out the seeds and pulp and scraped the inside clean:

Make the hole in the bottom of the pumpkin instead of the top. You can adjust as needed to make the pumpkin sit up straight. A candle or light would stay up straight if you just set the light down on a hard surface first, then set the pumpkin over and around it. A hole in the bottom instead of the top also might keep it fresh for longer. It also helps the pumpkin last longer because it slows the caving in of the sides.

Wipe the inside with an antibacterial wipe, or spray it with a bleach solution, to kill some microbes to delay the spoiling.

Sketch out a design first on paper before committing to your canvas of pumpkin.

Thin the inside of the pumpkin shell in the areas you’ll be making designs to make carving easier.

Shave into the pumpkin, instead of carving, for a luminous glow when a candle or light is placed inside.

Do a mix of shaving the dark outer skin and cutting holes so your pumpkin will have some areas of luminous glow and other areas of bright light.

Use the cut-out scraps of pumpkin creatively, such as by turning them into a tongue, pipe, eyebrows or other accessories. Attach them with toothpicks.

Spill some of the pulp and seeds out of the pumpkin’s mouth to resemble vomit (gross, sure, but “gross” tends to be popular around Halloween). Just be aware that the membranes will start rotting early, good if you’re after a gross look, but the jack o’lantern won’t last as long.

Spread petroleum jelly over the cut edges to help retain moisture and delay spoiling. If the pumpkin does start shriveling, immerse it in cold water for up to 8 hours to refresh it.

Options to put inside include votive candles, Christmas lights and little battery-operated votives. If you haven’t checked the stores lately for what types of tiny and small battery-powered lights are available, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. There are all kinds.

If you burn a candle inside it, leave the candle inside burning for a few minutes. Then check the top or lid of the pumpkin for where smoke has blackened it. Cut a little chimney hole in that place, then put the candle back in.

Set the pumpkin away from sunlight to delay spoiling.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The oldest known poem is the “Epic of Gilgamesh,” which dates back to 2100 B.C.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the first record album made?