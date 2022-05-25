Stroller: Tips for if you want to cook - and a breakfast if you don't

TODAY’S WORD is saccadic. Example: The detective watched his suspect’s eyes move in a saccadic motion that gave away the fact that he was feeling guilty and nervous about his interrogation.

TUESDAY’S WORD was quackle. It means: to choke or suffocate. Example: Byron was shoveling the delicious cookout food into his mouth so fast without thoroughly chewing that he began to quackle.

Hearty breakfast

Who doesn’t love to start out their weekend with a satisfying feast? That’s the case at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, where you can get an all-you-can-eat meal for $8 from 6-10 a.m. Offered up will be bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown and white), eggs, grits and apples, with milk, orange juice and coffee to drink.

Library

Nelson Smith made a comment following a recent Stroller posting about the library: “My other brother, Kenny, is a fixture there every day between noon and 2 p.m. as part of his daily routine. He primarily goes there to read all of the newspapers including the Bulletin but, occasionally will pick up a book to read.”

If the mood for a new book strikes Kenny on Thursday, he’ll have his pick of several new ones Cataloger Melissa Chapman is preparing now to put into circulation — that is, if you or I don’t beat him to one of them first:

“Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector: a Novel From the NUMA Files” by Graham Brown

“Omega Rules: an Evan Ryder Novel” by Eric Van Lustbader

“Nightwork” by Nora Roberts

“Every Cloak Rolled in Blood” by James Lee Burke

“The Honeymoon Cottage” by Lori Foster

“Sound of Darkness: a New Krewe of Hunters Novel” by Heather Graham

Kitchen tips

Peel ginger easily and efficiently with a spoon instead of a knife — it fits the contours perfectly, with no waste.

Make tidy, perfect poached eggs: Crack each egg into a fine mesh strainer first. That allows the watery liquids to strain out, leaving a tidy egg. Of course, now you’re left with the problem of a hassle-to-clean strainer. A toothbrush helps. Poke all residue through the strainer with the bristles, then flip sides and do it again on the other side — then flip back and do it again — until it’s all clean.

To make meat easier to slice, put it in the freezer first for 10 or 15 minutes to stiffen it up.

Save the rinds of Parmesan or any hard cheese and use them to add deep flavor to broths and soups by adding them to the simmering liquid for 30 minutes.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A baker’s dozen contains 13 bakery items. This originated in the middle ages in England when there were very strict penalties for bakers who skimped on the amount of bread that was in sacks sold to customers. This was because of bakers overpricing an undersized loaf to cheat their customers.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: If too many eggs are added to a cake recipe, what is going to happen to the finished product?

