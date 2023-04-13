TODAY’S WORD is sandbag. Example: “Cocaine Bear” opened in great acclaim and fanfare but was quickly sandbagged by folks around Martinsville, even those who didn’t see it.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was is scrutinize. It means to examine or inspect closely and thoroughly. Example: Suspicious he was being overcharged, Uncle Ted scrutinized the bill.

Greenhouse

The Laurel Park Middle School greenhouse will open starting Monday. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each school day, and on May 4, it will be open from 4-6 p.m.

Honored

Fourth-grader Jade Holland-Davis was named to the Principal’s List at Patrick Henry Elementary School. (Her name was accidentally left of the list the school had provided to the media; the honor rolls were published on Sunday.)

Camping tips

An easy and clean way to cook with pancake batter is to put the batter into a clean squeezable container, such as a large mayonnaise container, and squeeze proper amounts of batter straight onto the pan. (Of course, while that makes for clean pancake-pouring, the challenge will come in cleaning out that container from its original product, and then from the pancake batter each time you use it.)

Make the coffee right in your cup: Put your normal scoop(s) per serving of coffee into a tea diffuser set over or in your mug (depending on the type), or onto a coffee filter which you pull up and tie closed with dental floss. Pour the water over and let the coffee grounds soak for a couple of minutes, then remove. (This is how the Stroller prepares coffee at the office and while traveling — pouring hot water over coffee in a tea diffuser. It’s great.)

To brace against cold nights, warm up your sleeping bag with a hot water bottle or stone that’s warmed on the campfire, then been wrapped in a cloth.

If you plan to be around, in or near water, and still want to keep your keys with you, screw a hook into a wine cork (or a couple of corks), and attach your main key or keys to it. If you drop them in water, they’ll float.

If your zipper is stick, lubricate it by rubbing a candle or Chapstick on it.

Amplify the volume of music played on your phone by setting it into a cup (think red Solo cup — empty of course).

Couscous is an easy food to cook on the road. Just boil water and let it soak for 5 minutes. It can take the place of rice.

Collect those little packets of silica gel that come in new shoes and other things; keep them inside stored pots and pans. They’ll prevent rust.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Chameleons’ special skin cells, called chromatophores, allow them to change their colors to match their surroundings.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Patriot Players’ “Matilda: The Musical” opens tonight. The musical is based off a book written by which famous British author known for unorthodox humor and takes on personalities?