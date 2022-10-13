Stroller: 'Tis the season for early Christmas shopping

TODAY’S WORD is aberration. Example: Florence’s daughter Maddy was an aberration from her other four children because she favors her father’s looks while the rest favor Florence.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was engender. It means to cause or give rise to. Example: Karl felt that he was not being treated respectfully by his coworkers which engendered him to speak with his boss about the treatment he was getting.

Bazaar

If you haven’t started Christmas shopping yet—now’s the time. This is the prime season of church bazaars and fall festivals, where homemade canned goods, crafts and other items are sold.

Ridgeway United Methodist Church at 160 Church St. is an area favorite when it comes to its Lord’s Acre Sale, with the next one coming this Saturday, from 8 a.m. (the early bird gets the worm) to noon. For sale will be home baked and canned goods, local produce and crafts. Treat yourself while shopping: A country breakfast will be served from 8:30-10 a.m., and blood pressure and sugar screenings will be done from 8:30-10:20 a.m.

The best part? While this sale can help you stock up as well get some holiday gifts taken care of, the money you spend will support Drewry Mason Elementary School’s Back Pack Program to feed hungry children.

Speaking of fall festivals, there are several slated for around the area over the next month or so; each Wednesday’s Out & About in the Bulletinlists them well in advance.

Books and more

Though the name refers to books, the book sale hosted by Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library has it all, including music, magazines and other forms of media. Books come in all types, including cookbooks, children’s hardback fiction and more. All hardback books are priced at $1, paperbacks are 50 cents and paperback romance novels are free. There are Star Wars and Star Trek items. All proceeds support the library system.

The sale will be held in the Martinsville Library basement, 310 E. Church St. Friday, from 1-5 p.m., is members only, and you can join at the door; Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., is open to the public. The next sale will be Dec. 10.

Today’s chuckle

Today’s chuckle actually is 1922’s chuckle ... it was in the Henry Bulletin (the precursor to the Martinsville Bulletin) a century ago:

“Why is it you never get to the office on time in the morning?” demanded the head clerk angrily. “It’s like this,” explained the clerk. “You kept telling me not to watch the clock during office hours, and I got out of the habit of watching it at home, too.”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen, Mr. Darcy’s first proposal is mainly focused on how unsuitable the match would be in society. In turn, Elizabeth turns down the marriage no matter how wealthy Mr. Darcy is.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is one of the most popular forms of writing short poems?