Stroller: To children, all Christmas trees are majestic

TODAY’S WORD is timorous. Example: Reilly lurked around timorously before her performance in her school musical on Friday.

FRIDAY’S WORD was limerence. It means the state of being infatuated or obsessed with another person, typically experienced involuntarily and characterized by a strong desire for reciprocation of one’s feelings. Example: Clarence was basking in limerence concerning a girl he just went on a first date with.

Memorable remarks

“Christ was born in the first century, yet he belongs to all centuries. He was born a Jew, yet He belongs to all races. He was born in Bethlehem, yet He belongs to all countries.” — George W. Truett

“Never worry about the size of your Christmas tree. In the eyes of children, they are all 30 feet tall.”—Larry Wilde

“I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.”—Charles Dickens

“A good conscience is a continual Christmas.” — Benjamin Franklin

“We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” – Laura Ingalls Wilder

Small world

While in line to board an airplane at the Greensboro airport, the woman behind Stroller and Stroller Junior leaned over to say that the pants Stroller Junior was wearing came from the factory where the woman worked.

The pants are high quality thick fabric sweat pants (comfortable for flights and airport waiting rooms) with a pattern of black and white tie-dye. They were made at Hanes, where the lady in line works.

In fact, that lady was wearing similar pants, but they were hot pink and black tye-die pattern. She confirmed that she lives in Martinsville and had lived there for about 15 years and was headed to Atlanta to visit family.

Right before the opportunity to ask her name, it was time to board, and the conversation ceased other than calls of “Merry Christmas!”

Today’s chuckle

These jokes were featured at Mountain Valley Brewing’s trivia night on Dec. 19. The trivia session was hosted by Jeff Adam on the matching round.

What do monkeys sing at Christmas? Jungle Bells.

What does Santa use to measure? Santameters.

What is white and goes up? A confused snowflake.

Where do snowmen go dancing? Snow balls.

What does the gingerbread man put on his bed? Cookie sheets.

Where do snowmen keep their money? Snow bank.

What do you call Santa when he stops moving? Santa pause.

What kind of music do elves listen to? Wrap.

What do you call an old snowman? Water.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The modern illustrations of Santa Claus as a jolly, portly man with a white beard and a red coat and hat and holding a bag of presents originated partly from the poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” and caricaturist and political cartoonist Thomas Nast.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why is it tradition to bring in the new year with a kiss at midnight?