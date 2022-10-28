Stroller: Trick-or-treating for kids - and goodies for adults

TODAY’S WORD is solipsism. Manny’s goal to attune his life to solipsism was not going over well with his friends, coworkers and family.

THURSDAY’S WORD was promulgate. It means to promote or make widely known. Example: One of Anna’s main objectives for the week was to promulgate the news that a team trivia competition takes place every Monday.

Riddles

(Answers below)

1. When is it bad luck to see a black cat?

2. Some people believe in me and others don’t. At night I roam around and sometimes I float. If you hear a troubled noise coming from the ground, you’d better run and hide from my spooky sound. What am I?

3. How do you spell “candy” with two letters?

4. You can find me from head to toe. I am a liquid that makes some people faint, and I’m in every living being you know. What am I?

5. A mummy, a zombie and a ghost bought a house. It has all the usual rooms except for one. What is it?

Lost watch

Wednesday’s Stroller addressed two lost dogs who were reunited with their owners. Now, let’s try to reunite Emma Doss with her lost watch. It is a yellow gold Seiko watch which was presented to her from her workplace when she retired 15 years ago, so it has sentimental value. The back is inscribed with “BFI 25 years.” If you can help, call her at 276-629-2463.

Trick or treat

Though Halloween is Monday, trick-or-treating started Thursday in uptown Martinsville, sponsored by the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce and local businesses. At the Bulletin office at 19 E. Church St. Business Manager Wendi Craig had cleverly decorated an orange and black table which had on the middle of it a huge bowl of all sorts of candies ready to give out to kids. The Bulletin staff worked hard to resist those temptations until the kiddies arrived on Thursday to empty out the bowl, handful by handful.

Next it will be trick-or-treating for adults at the Bulletin. Next week, the Bulletin will give away a huge variety of perennial garden plants such as iris, calla lilies, purple coneflower, burning bush, blue bellflowers and many more. These aren’t nursery-grown and -sold plants but rather flowering plants that have multiplied in our gardens and our friends’ gardens which we are sharing because — what else? Flowers are meant to be shared. All of the plants we give away will be ready to plant now to establish a good, strong root system by spring, and should flower for you next year. See Sunday’s Bulletin for details.

Riddle answers

1. When you’re a mouse

2. A ghost

3. C and Y

4. Blood

5. A living room

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Halloween’s origins date back the ancient Celtic festival Samhain which took place 2,000 years ago in what is now Ireland and was celebrated on Oct. 31.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the original purpose of the celebration of Samhain?