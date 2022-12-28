 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stroller: Trivia for the younger versus older generations

The Stroller
Holly Kozelsky

TODAY’S WORD is hypergamy. Example: Clark’s parents saw his marriage to Michelle as hypergamy and approved, and while Michelle’s parents saw it the same way, they disapproved.

TUESDAY’S WORD was gammer. It means: an old woman. Tilly hated being called a gammer, but it was an accurate description of a person of her age.

Trivial Pursuit

The Stroller Family play board games during their get-togethers, and one of the top ones has been Trivial Pursuit — that same one ever since the 1980s. As the years have gone by, the questions have gotten less relatable and, for the younger generations, mostly useless — at least those in some categories, such as Entertainment and Sports and Leisure. (As this was discussed out loud, Grandma said the questions mostly remain relevant, such as those in the categories of Science and Geography. But we still say the younger generations don’t stand much of a chance with that game.)

Meanwhile, one of Santa’s elves noticed on a games display table at Marshall’s the game “OK Boomer: Old School vs. New School Trivia.” That game was one of the presents under the tree from Santa Claus and played by Stroller Family.

The game has two sets of questions, one on matters before 1980 and the other on matters after 1980. Boomers and Gen X, born before 1980, are supposed to answer the “after 1980” questions, and Millennials and Generation Z, the younger set, are supposed to answer the “before 1980” questions.

The family found that the youngest and oldest members had difficulties in answering the opposite set of questions, but the middle-aged members could answer most of either set of questions.

We planned to list out a lot of trivia questions and answers here for your enjoyment, but took too much space explaining the game. So now, here are fewer questions than planned, with answers at the end:

New School questions

1. What movie features the couple Rose and Jack?

2. What is a “spoiler alert”?

3. What is a “squad”?

4. What does it mean to “clap back”?

Old School

1. If someone is doing the frug (pronounced “froog”), what are they doing?

2. In what movie did Clint Eastwood say “Go ahead, make my day.”

3. What was “kick the can”?

4. What described the hysteria when the Beetles came to the US?

New School answers

1. “Titanic.”

2. When someone tells others an important aspect of a show/movie before others have had a chance to see it

3. A group of friends

4. Respond with attitude

Old School answers

1. Dancing with excessive arm movements and swinging the hips

2. “Dirty Harry”

3. A popular game in which kids kicked a can

4. Beetlemania

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It is a tradition to eat black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day to bring luck and prosperity for the new year — specifically, one pea for each day of the year.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In what year was the first New Year’s ball drop in New York’s Time Square?

