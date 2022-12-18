Stroller: Try a different new way of wrapping presents

TODAY’S WORD is tea. Example: Genna got excited when she saw a text from her best friend telling her she had some tea to spill.

FRIDAY’S WORD was nebulous. It means (of a concept or idea) unclear, vague, or ill-defined. Example: She was full of great ideas but her boss couldn’t follow her nebulous reasoning.

New books

It always slows down this time of year when it comes to “hot titles” being release, said Blue Ridge Regional Library Cataloger Melissa Chapman. She just has two coming to the bookshelves this week:

“Outfoxed: a Fox Crossing, Maine, Novel” by Melinda Metz

“Betty White’s Pearls of Wisdom: Life Lessons From a Beloved American Treasure” by Patty Sullivan

Holiday Cheer

“The Blue Ridge Regional Library is giving the gift of food this year,” says a library flyer. “Visit one of our locations and request a free ‘Holiday Cheer Meal Tote.’” They are one per family, and available Monday and Tuesday. The tote bag is green with a red border, words and Santa hat.

The library system shares this quote: “The joy of brightening other lives becomes for us the magic of the holidays”—W.C. Jones.

Letters to Santa

The Blue Ridge Regional Library is helping Santa Claus collect his letters from children. Its Magical North Pole Express Mailbox — one in the Martinsville library, and one in the Bassett library — can take letters for Santa without postage, through Wednesday. Kids don’t even have to wait until Dec. 25 to hear back from Santa: To tide them over, each child age 10 and younger who mails a letter will receive a special treat from the North Pole.

Gift wrap

You don’t have to use just commercial wrapping paper or gift bags for presents. There are plenty of alternatives. You can wrap (or put) a gift in:

A cheerful holiday-colored piece of cloth, tied with ribbon

A basket

Wallpaper scraps

Newspaper pages (black and white tied with bright red ribbon, or comics pages)

Tissue paper, especially bunched up in several layers

Jar, fancy box or tin

Reusable fabric bag

Paper grocery bag

A pretty reusable shopping bag

Brown paper from a paper roll; it looks good (in a natural or rustic way) tied with twine or raffia, with decorations of holly springs or pinecones

A pillow case tied off with ribbon, or add a drawstring to one

An old map

A feed sack (especially for your country-loving friends)

If you’re going nontraditional with a plain wrapping, you can dress it up with fabric ribbons, tulle ribbon or other fancies.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Christmas pickle tradition is when a pickle ornament in hidden somewhere in the branches of the Christmas tree and the first to find it receives either an extra gift, the right to open the first present, good luck for a year or just bragging rights; traditions vary.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What Christmas drink is also known as milk punch?