Stroller: Try these new ways of using old Thanksgiving turkey

TODAY’S WORD is plumage. Example: The hens are rather plain-looking, but the rooster is resplendent in his bold plumage.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was barred. It means having alternate bands of different colors. Example: The hen’s dark feathers are boldly barred with white.

Leftover turkey

The Butterball turkey company’s website has clever recipes for leftover turkey. There’s more to next-day turkey than just deciding if you want a regular turkey sandwich or a hot turkey sandwich with gravy:

White Chili

1 lb. (about 2-½ cups) dried navy beans

3 TBS olive oil

1 cup finely chopped onion

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 cans (4 oz. each) chopped green chilies, drained

1 TBS ground cumin

1 TBS dried oregano leaves

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp. ground red pepper

9 cups chicken broth

4 cups leftover chopped cooked turkey

½ tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. ground black pepper

3 cups (12 oz.) shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided

Place beans in large saucepan or bowl. Cover with cold water. Let stand overnight. Rinse and drain beans. Heat oil in large saucepan on medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook and stir 7 minutes, or until onion is tender.

Stir in chilies, cumin, oregano, cinnamon and red pepper. Cook 3 minutes more.

Stir in beans and 8 cups of the chicken broth.

Bring to boil on medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low. Simmer covered 2 hours, or until beans are tender. (Note: If mixture becomes too dry, add additional chicken broth.)

Stir in turkey, salt, pepper and 1-½ cups of the cheese. Cook until cheese is melted.

Ladle chili into bowls. Top with remaining cheese.

Turkey Citrus Avocado Salad

½ cup fresh orange juice

2 TBS canola oil

1 TBS spicy brown mustard

¼ tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. ground red pepper

1 bag (8 oz.) field greens salad blend

2 TBS chopped fresh cilantro

1 orange, peeled, sectioned, halved

1 Hass Avocado, peeled, sliced

¼ small red onion, cut into thin wedges

1-½ cups leftover, cooked turkey

¼ cup pumpkin kernels (optional)

Beat orange juice, oil, mustard, salt and red pepper in small bowl until well blended. Set aside.

Place lettuce in serving bowl or on large serving platter. Top with cilantro, orange, avocado, red onion and turkey. Drizzle with salad dressing. Top with pumpkin kernels, if desired.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Ruth M Siems (1931-2005) is the inventor of instant stuffing mix. She worked for more than 30 years at General Mills, mostly in the flour and cake mix division. It was first sold in 1972. Key to its development was to figure out the perfect bread crumb size: about that of a pencil eraser, to perfectly absorb the water added to it. If the crumbs are too small, the stuffing would get soggy; too big, and it seems like gravel.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the catchy slogan for Stove Top Stuffing that helped propel the brand to the regular dinner table, rather than just being served alongside a whole turkey?