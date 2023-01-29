Stroller: "Turn to your neighbor and say:" Water that plant

TODAY’S WORD is ailurophile. Example: After visiting her new friend Lisa’s house for the first time, Janie deduced that Lisa was an ailurophile after seeing just how many cats she had.

FRIDAY’S WORD was bibelot. It means a small, decorative ornament or trinket. Example: Henry’s mother left him a box of bibelots when she passed and he cherished it more anything else she left for him.

Things preachers say

Sometimes when the congregation is sitting there too quietly or not amening enough, a preacher has to get everyone riled back up. Here’s what people report as some of the common phrases of pastors to regain that attention:

Pastor Robby Benfield: “Are you listening?”

“Can I get an Amen?” from Mary Clark Dalton.

“Ready for lunch,” said Mel Rodriguez.

Melody Hubbard Reynolds: “And the people said ...”

Doug Stuart: “Turn to your neighbor and say ...”

Lanetta Byrd: “I knew it would get quiet in here.”

Tori Taylor: “If you’re really here, raise your hand.”

“Y’all holding up your feet?”—Dawn Stultz Vaughn said, referring to the sermon stepping on some toes.

Beth Dodson: “Hello??”

Ann Wilson Gurney Crenshaw: “Are you hearing what God is saying in His Word right here?”

Jennifer Daughtry: The pastor makes a noise like rewinding a tape, then says “Let’s try that again.”

Martha Compton: “listen to me now.”

Plant care

The following tips for plants came from Mary Ellen’s Best of Helpful Hints:

Stick your finger 1 inch deep into the soil and if you feel moisture, delay watering until you don’t.

When watering houseplants use room temperature water, because cold water can injure a plant.

Letting water sit for one day before watering plants gets rid of chlorine and will help avoid brown tips on your plants.

If you boil eggs, use that water (once it has cooled) to water your plants. The water is filled with minerals which is a good meal for your plants. If you don’t plan to boil eggs, drop eggshells into your water and let sit for a day before watering.

If you have a room full of plants, adding a portable vaporizer to the room will help keep your plants moisturized during the winter.

To keep indoor plants growing straight, rotate them frequently so they can absorb the sunlight evenly. Plants will lean towards the strongest light source.

To clean your plant leaves, gently dust with a feather duster.

For good drainage in plants, use broken clay pot, cracked walnut shells, fruit pits, marbles, charcoal or stones on the bottom of the pot.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: U.S. President Barack Obama attended California’s Occidental College before transferring to Columbia University in 1981 when he was a junior and just 21 years old.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What are the two different names that are given to a horse depending on what gender they are?