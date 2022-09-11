Stroller: Two beef stew recipes to warm up these chilly evenings

TODAY’S WORD is fractious. Example: That committee never got much of anything done because its members were so fractious.

FRIDAY’S WORD was termagant. It means a harsh, overbearing woman. Example: Lacy’s heart sunk when she realized the lazy woman and the termagant were put on her committee.

Beef stew

Temperatures are going to lower slightly over the weekend, and it’s rainy, putting us in the mood for the soups and stews of autumn. Here’s a recipe for beef stew shared with the Bulletin by Margarita Lobo de Coca of Bassett in 2006:

1 lb. beef

3 medium carrots, chopped

½ onion

1 tomato

1 yucca, chopped

1 TBS sazonador de rez (beef seasoning)

1 clove of garlic

1 packet achiote (a seasoning from Central America. It gives a distinct flavor and a reddish color to foods)

Put beef in a pot and cover with three inches of water. Cook on medium for about 2½ hours or until the meat is cooked.

Add the vegetables and seasoning and cook for another hour.

And here’s a recipe for spicy beef stew from Aleen Wilson in 2006:

1 lb. stew beef

2 small cloves garlic

4-inch square orange peel

½ stick cinnamon

8-oz. can tomato sauce

8 oz. red wine

¼ lb. onions, chopped

Mix all ingredients and cook in slow cooker 4-6 hours at medium heat. Serve over rice.

Cruise-In

Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle at 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, and Heads of State are co-hosting a “Bridging the Gap Between Church & Community” Cruise-In from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The flyer says, “Welcome: Inviting all churches from any denomination, race and/or ethnicity.” Participating churches are invited to set up a table and a 10 by 10 foot pop-up tent to showcase their churches. The registration deadline for that is Monday. The event will feature food vendors, show vehicles, music and more.

Today’s chuckle

The state’s Wage & Hour Department was suspicious a Henry County farmer wasn’t paying proper wages to his help, so they sent out an agent to investigate.

“I need a list of your employees and what you pay them,” the agent said.

“Well,” replied the farmer. “There’s my farm hand who’s been with me for 3 years. I pay him $300 a week plus free room and board. The gardener has been here for 2 years, and I pay her $250 a week plus room and board. Then there’s the half-wit who works about 14 hours a day doing about 90% of the work around here. He makes about $10 a week, pays his own room and board, and I buy him a case of beer every Saturday night.”

“That’s the man I want to talk with — the half-wit,” said the agent.

“That would be me,” replied the farmer.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Natalie Wood’s most famous role is that of a young Puerto Rican woman in “West Side Story,” but she was of Russian descent.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the “West Side Story” actress with a major role as a Puerto Rican character who actually was Puerto Rican?