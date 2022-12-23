Stroller: Unwrap the answers to these clever riddles

TODAY’S WORD is limerence. Example: Clarence was basking in limerence concerning a girl he just went on a first date with.

THURSDAY’S WORD was enology. Example: the study or science of wine or winemaking; viticulture. Before he opened a vineyard, Colin looked into enology for years and considered himself an expert on the topic before opening the business.

Riddles

(Answers below)

Throw away the outside and cook the inside, then eat the outside and throw away the inside. What is it?

They come out at night without being called, and are lost in the day without being stolen. What are they?

I can be cracked, made, told and played. What am I?

Presenting presents

Continuing Thursday’s conversation about whether people prefer gift bags or wrapping paper ...

“Wrapping paper for the little ones and bags for the big folks!” says Mary Martin — “Love to watch the little ones tear that paper up!”

Michelle Tilley Hamdy’s first job was gift-wrapping at the mall and that, she says, is probably the reason she still wraps gifts, rather than use gift bags, to this day.

Ann Crenshaw also had a job wrapping gifts, when she worked at a department store in Norfolk. Now though she uses gift bags, she loves wrapping, making her bows from wired ribbon.

Donna Prillaman didn’t work as a gift-wrapper, but she would have liked to. She prefers wrapping and loves picking out the paper and ribbon. “I fell in love with wrapping when I was a child and my trips to Globman’s department store uptown Martinsville with my parents,” she said. “I actually dreamed of being one of their employees so I could wrap away! I only use bags when the gift is too odd shaped to wrap neatly.”

“I used to watch them wrap and wonder why they used so much extra paper and tape,” replied Gael Chaney. “My mother taught me to wrap packages with just enough and no more. She grew up during the Depression and was very careful not to waste anything.”

“When I receive a gift in a bag, I save it and recycle it by passing it forward to my friends and family on the next holiday,” said Iris Gillispie. “And they do the same back to me. Less goes in the trash each year.”

“Half the fun” of Christmas is watching children tear into wrapping paper, said Bettie Draper Bowles, who saves gift bags for the adults.

“I’m not a very good wrapper,” said Tori Taylor, who uses both methods. “I give it my best shot.” She keeps plenty of birthday paper during December, too, because her daughter’s birthday is Christmas Day, and gets each type of gift wrapped properly for the occasion.

Riddle answers

Corn on the cob

Stars

A joke

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: United States President Ulysses S. Grant signed a proclamation making Christmas a national holiday on June 24, 1870.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Where did the modern illustration of Santa Claus come from?