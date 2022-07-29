Stroller: Uptown Martinsville is a fun place to be all day

TODAY’S WORD is cogent. Example: Steven watched in horror as his powerfully cogent debate challenger blew his defense completely out of the water.

THURSDAY’S WORD was fatuous. It means devoid of intelligence. Example: You could tell by the look on David’s cat Bryan’s face, and by the way he behaved, that he was completely fatuous.

Uptown

The Bulletin is about to complete a year at its new office at 19 E. Church St. in uptown Martinsville. Though the old office was only a block’s uphill walk from the heart of uptown, it seemed isolating now in comparison with being right in the center of the action.

Bulletin employees’ kids also love the new location, secure in knowing that a mom is right there in the office while the kids can go to the game room, or for coffee (how grown-up that feels, especially when there’s no admitting that the “coffee” drinks they choose are more like milkshakes), or clothes shopping, or to check out what’s available at the bookstore.

While the front door opens to Church Street, the back door and staff parking lot are on Main Street. Sandy Carter of Carter’s Fine Clothing often is at the door of his shop and throws up his hand in a friendly wave. Sometimes Aleen Wilson of Gallery 22, on Walnut Street around the corner, is out walking Bella, her fluffy little white poodle.

Lately we’ve been seeing Forest Forschmiedt (of Grattan Creek soap and woodturning fame) walking up and down the street. He’s getting his new shop, Made in Martinsville, ready to open. It will sell products — you guessed it — that are made right here in town. If you are an artisan or creator, contact him at madeinmartinsville@gmail.com or visit MadeinMartinsville.com.

Next, everyone would love it if the big white building on the corner of Main and Franklin Streets would get some use. The start of that building will be mentioned in one of August’s Today in History columns, based off a 1947 Bulletin article about Mamie and Abe Globman telling their plans to have that building built. The street-level and second floor were to be rented out, and the basement would be used as storage for their department store.

The Bulletin parking lot itself once was the site of Martinsville’s city hall, fire station and jailhouse.

Card games

If you’d like to join in on some card games, there are chances around the area. Rook and other games are played Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Bassett Ruritan Club; bridge games are played at 1 p.m. at Forest Park Country Club; and the Ararat Ruritan Club occasionally holds rook tournaments.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The average American chews an average of 300 sticks of gum each year, while an estimated 100,000 tons of bubble gum is chewed every year worldwide.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the popular bubble gum myth that makes children very careful when chewing bubble gum?