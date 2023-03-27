TODAY’S WORD is nits. Example: Nanny had a hissy fit when she discovered nits in Destinee’s hair.

SUNDAY’S WORD was conniption fit. It means anger or panic expressed verbally loudly and with over bodily gestures. A conniption fit is more serious and dramatic than a hissy fit. Example: Bruce had a conniption fit when the buggy at the grocery store rolled into his new car and dinged it a bit and scratched the paint.

Raffle

Try your luck with the Axton Lifesaving Crew. They are having a raffle to help cover operating expenses. The first prize is $1,000; the second prize is $500; and the third prize is $200. Tickets only cost $5, available from Life Saving Crew members.

The drawing will be held on May 6. You do not have to be present to win, but you may want to be present that day for the fun. It all starts at 2 p.m., with guest speakers, tours of the building and units, recruitment of new members and hotdogs.

Car safety

Friends of the Stroller took Saturday’s Women’s Self Defense Class offered by REKKR Tactical in Bassett. They described it as a great class which was divided about half in how to recognize and avoid sketchy and dangerous situations and people and the other half how to fight back against an attacker in case you didn’t manage to avoid it.

One of the many, many things they explained was how to prepare your vehicle for emergencies. They recommended having things to get by in case you get broken down on the side of the road—food (snack bars), water and a blanket. A Mylar space blanket can be folded small enough to fit in your glovebox but still keep you warm in the cold. The kit that’s more of a tool kit includes: first aid supplies, climate-control gear, navigation device(s), a multi-tool, water, portable jump starter, flashlight, flat tire kit, tow strap and fire extinguisher.

How many of those things to you already have in your vehicle? How safe would you be if your car broke down in the middle of nowhere — or worse, in a bad area?

Another joke

At the end of the workday, Shawn said, “I hate to go home. Every night I eat the same tasteless food, wash the dishes and clean the kitchen, walk the dog, do some laundry and then then go to bed.”

“You’re too old and far along in life to still be living like that,” replied Robert.

“Why don’t you find yourself a nice girl and get married and share the burdens?”

“I AM married!” Shawn replied.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The classic BIC four-color pen was invented in 1969 and first sold in the U.S. in 1971. It always has been made in Paris, and it sold originally at a price of 2 francs (37 cents). The slogan was “Change the ink color without changing the pen.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the purpose of the little circle at the tip of the BIC four-color pen — and it used to be a solid ball — what was the reason for that?