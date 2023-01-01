Stroller: Use these tips to start of the year right

TODAY’S WORD is kerfuffle. Example: A kerfuffle could be heard from the kitchen in the Hansard home over the holidays when Grandma’s mashed potato recipe was altered without authorization.

FRIDAY’S WORD was draconian. It means unusually severe or cruel. Example: The advanced yoga class that Meredith attended this weekend was practically draconian, and she was still sore from the session four days later.

Tips for the new yearTo start of the new year right, here’s a list of things that Bustle.com recommends you do at the beginning of the year.

Begin the process of taking down your holiday decorations (or at least think about it). This will help give your home a new feeling for the new year.

Give your space a good clean to start the year off right. This will allow you to have a fresh feel in your living space.

Write thank you cards. You probably received some presents over the past couple of weeks; this is a great time to break out a pen and show the people who gifted you them a little appreciation.

Take up a new hobby. The beginning of the year is a great time to try new things or make new routines in your life.

Hoppin’ John

Hoppin’ John is a recipe traditionally enjoyed on New Year’s Day to ensure wealth and bring good luck in the new year.

Ingredients:

6 bacon slices, chopped

4 celery stalks, sliced

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tsp chopped thyme

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt, divided

8 cups chicken broth

4 cups black-eyed peas

2 Tbs olive oil

1 1/2 cups uncooked rice

Fresh scallions

Directions:

Cook bacon in a Dutch oven on medium-high, until starting to crisp. Add celery, onion, bell pepper, garlic, thyme, black pepper, cayenne, and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Stir occasionally until onion is tender.

Add broth and black-eyed peas, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer for 40 minutes. Drain pea mixture, reserving cooking liquid. Return pea mixture and 1 cup of the cooking liquid to Dutch oven. Cover to keep warm; set aside.

Heat oil in a saucepan on medium heat. Add rice and cook 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in 3 cups of the reserved cooking liquid and 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil and reduce heat. Cover and cook 15 to 18 minutes.

Fluff rice with a fork, and gently stir into pea mixture in Dutch oven.

Stir in remaining cooking liquid, 1⁄4 cup at a time, until desired consistency is reached. Sprinkle with sliced fresh scallions.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It is not a good idea to eat lobster on New Year’s Day if you are superstitious because it is believed to be bad luck. Lobsters move backwards, so the superstition lies in the idea that those who take part on New Year’s Day will face setbacks instead of having good fortune in the upcoming year.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How expensive is the most expensive Airbnb?