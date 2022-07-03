Stroller: Use this delicious drink recipe for a refreshing Fourth of July

TODAY’S WORD is abrogate. Example: Jessie abrogated her parents after they continued to be unsupportive of her healthy life choices.

FRIDAY’S WORD was toady. It means: A person who flatters or defers to others for self-serving reasons. Example: Finn recognized Sharon as a toady when she talked bad and complained about their boss behind his back and then sucked up to him to his face.

Fourth of July Events

Today: Eden Kiwanis Ole-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration will kick off at 5 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. at the Panther Stadium at Morehead High School. at $20 for all you can ride discount. On July 4 celebrations will be from 2 to 10 p.m. The event will have food music rides and fireworks at 10. On Monday music will include: Carolina Kool, The Bullet Band and The Holiday Band.

July 4: Independence Day Celebration by Stuart Parks and Recreation Department will take place at dusk (around 8:30) at DeHart Park, 212 Johnson St., Stuart. The event will feature a firework display and for more information contact Stuart Parks and Recreation Department at 276-694-3917.

July 4: Fairystone State Park will hold Firefly Fireworks from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Gather at the beach to see the hidden language spoken by fireflies and watch their spectacular light show. Standard park admission fees apply and children are welcome. For more information call 930-2424 or email fairystone@dcr.virginia.gov.

July 4: The annual Fun Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Fair Funeral Home, 432 Boone Road, in Eden, North Carolina. Dress in red, white and blue; decorate bikes, wagons, strollers, golf carts and floats; and everyone is welcome to join in the parade. Prizes will be given out for: grand prize, most creative, most original, most unique, most patriotic and more.

July 4: Celebration at 6 p.m. at Carrington Pavilion, 629 Craghead St., Danville. The event is free and the band Seven Til Sunrise will perform at 7:30 p.m. and then at dusk there will be a firework show, weather permitting. For more information visit PlayDanvilleVA.com or call 434-793-4636.

Muddled lemonberryade

This refreshing drink recipe, perfect for a Fourth of July gathering, is from foodnetwork.com.

4 lemons, sliced1/2 cup mint leaves1 cup sugar1 pint berries (strawberries and blackberries preferable)1 quart water1 quart club soda

Slice lemons and place in the bottom of the drink pitcher. Add 1/2 cup fresh mint and 1 cup sugar on top of lemons. With a spoon, mash the mixture for 1 minute. Add the berries, 1 quart water and refrigerate.

Fill a tall glass with ice and fill 3/4 with lemon juice mixture and top with club soda.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The name of the dog breed Bichon Frise literally translates to “curly lap dog,” a fitting name for a dog that is curly and lap dog sized.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which dog breed was bred in Eire, or Ireland, to protect and hunt wolves?

