TODAY’S WORD is abandon. Example: When no one was looking, Kelly ate tons of desserts off the buffet table with wild abandon.

MONDAY’S WORD was gauche. It means lacking social experience or grace. Example: Dean tried his best to spiff up and act proper, but he still came across as gauche at the company banquet.

Looking ahead

This mild weather has us thinking of spring, which puts our mind to some regular springtime area events. The Bulletin’s daily Calendar, which is on this page below the Stroller, is much longer than actually shows on the page — what’s on the page only goes up to however many days fit in that rectangle, but the full Calendar online goes ahead for the year. Here’s a peek at some of what’s coming ahead for the area, which you also can see on www.martinsvillebulletin.com:

Celebration of Dr. Seuss:

2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Reynolds Homestead.

Patrick County Master Gardeners’ Master Your Garden Symposium:

Saturday, March 11, Patrick & Henry Community College Stuart site.

Riddick Dance:

6:30 p.m. March 16, Piedmont Arts.

Next opening reception for exhibits:

5:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, Piedmont Arts; again June 2.

Bassett Band Boosters Spring Craft Show:

9 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Bassett High School.

Bob Ross Technique Painting:

9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6, Piedmont Arts.

Garden Club of Virginia Historic Garden Week tours:

Wednesday, April 19 (the houses on tour will be announced in the Feb. 26 Martinsville Henry County Homes special supplement).

Earth Day Family Day:

10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, Piedmont Arts.

Synectic Theatre’s “Cyrano de Bergerac:”

7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Martinsville High School auditorium.

Rooster Walk 13:

May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton.

Expressions 2023 opening:

June 2, Piedmont Arts.

Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser:

7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts.

New books

The following new books will be put into circulation at the Blue Ridge Regional Library on Thursday:

“Taste of Home Make-Ahead Comfort Foods: 252 Prep-Now Eat-Later Recipes” by Taste of Home.

“Love Through the Seasons” by Tracie Peterson.

“3 Days to Live” by James Patterson.

“The Last Orphan: an Orphan X Novel” by Gregg Hurwitz.

Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day! The holiday originated as a Christian feast day honoring Saint Valentine, an early Christian martyr.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “You’ve got mail” was (or still is?) the famous catchphrase of AOL. It was the message that the computer announced when someone opened up AOL, if they had emails waiting. “You’ve Got Mail” also was a 1998 romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. The film’s name comes from that email announcement: Two rival business owners fall in love through an online chatroom then over email, not realizing who each other is.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the man who recorded the iconic greeting “You’ve got mail”?