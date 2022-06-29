Stroller: Vendors register for Oktoberfest and enjoy these fluffy pretzels

TODAY’S WORD is plaudit. Example: The winner of the art competition received plaudits from everyone after her watercolor painting was announced as winning first place.

TUESDAY’S WORD was paucity. It means: the presence of something only in small or insufficient quantities or amounts; scarcity. Example: A paucity of plants were left over in Carter’s house when he returned from a month long vacation; they had all shriveled up and died while he was away.

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest is returning to Martinsville this year in the fall, and while Oktoberfest is a while down the road, vendors are required to sign up by this Friday, July 1. Any food vendors that would like to be involved should register at the following link: http://www.martinsvilleuptown.net/events.cfm?ID=130.

Homemade pretzels

This recipe is from Sally’s Baking Recipes at https://sallysbakingaddiction.com/easy-homemade-soft-pretzels/.

Dough:

1 and 1/2 cups warm water

2 and 1/4 teaspoons instant or active dry yeast

1 teaspoon salt

1 Tablespoon brown sugar or granulated sugar

1 Tablespoon unsalted butter, melted and slightly cool

3 and 3/4-4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for hands and work surface

coarse salt or coarse sea salt for sprinkling

Baking Soda Bath

1/2 cup baking soda

9 cups water

Whisk the yeast into warm water and let sit for 1 minute. Add salt, brown sugar, and melted butter. Add 3 cups flour, 1 cup at a time. Mix with a wooden spoon until thick. Add 3/4 cup more flour until the dough is no longer sticky (if still sticky add more as needed). Poke the dough, if it bounces back, it is ready to knead.

Put onto a floured surface and Knead for 3 minutes. Shape into a ball and cover; let rest for 10 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line 2 baking sheets with greased parchment paper and set aside.

Cut dough into 1/3 cup sections and roll the dough into a 20-22 inch rope. Form a circle with the dough by bringing the two ends together at the top of the circle. Twist the ends together. Bring the twisted ends back down towards yourself and press them down to form a pretzel shape.

Bring baking soda and 9 cups of water to a boil in a large pot. Drop 1-2 pretzels into the boiling water for 20-30 seconds. Lift the pretzel out of the water and allow excess water to drip off.

Place pretzel onto baking sheet. Sprinkle each with coarse sea salt and repeat. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Dogs sweat mainly though glands in their paw pads. Because they have fur on their bodies, if they had sweat glands there, it wouldn’t evaporate which is when the main cooling effect takes place. Dogs also pant to cool themselves down, both evaporating the moisture from tongues, nasal passages and lungs and cooling themselves as air passes over moist tissue.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the real name of the dog breed often called a “Frenchie?”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.