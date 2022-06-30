Stroller: View a creative mural and then follow it up with a delicious fish dinner

TODAY’S WORD is presage. Example: Mariella learned as a young child that owls are a presage of death and throughout her life she was paranoid around them as a result.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was plaudit. It means: an expression of praise or approval. Example: The winner of the art competition received plaudits from everyone after her watercolor painting was announced as winning first place.

Hot titles

Stop by and check out these new hot titles that will be available in area branch libraries on July 1.

“Suspects” by Danielle Steel

“Hatchet Island” by Paul Doiron

“Project Namahama” by John Teschner

“The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson

“Because of Miss Bridgerton : a Bridgerton Prequel” by Julia Quinn

“China Hand” by Scott Spacek

“The Lost : a Mace Reid K-9 Mystery” by Jeffrey B. Burton

“The Scent of Burnt Flowers” by Blitz Bazawule

“Somebody Like Santa” by Janet Dailey

“Four Ways to Wear a Dress” by Gillian Libby

“For the Love of the Bard” by Jessica Martin

“When the Day Comes” by Gabrielle Meyer

“To Belong to Together” by Emily Conrad

“Breaking Time” by Sasha Alsberg

“This Vicious Grace” by Emily Thiede

“Make This Tonight : Recipes to Get Dinner on the Table” by Tastemade

“Everyday Celebrations From Scratch” by Maria Provenzano

Mural

Stop by the Uptown Connection Spur Trail to see the third in a series of storm drain murals, this one completed by Martinsville Middle School students through the Dan River Basin Association. The mural features a painting of a fish with the opening of the storm drain as a mouth and displays the words “I drink H2Only.”

Italian salmon

This Italian salmon recipe was contributed by Breanna Carter to the Martinsville Bulletin on April 11, 2019.

1 Alaskan wild salmon

3 tablespoon olive oil

¼ cup pesto sauce

1 bottle Italian dressing

2 tablespoon dill weed seasoning

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

¼ cup salad seasoning

Grease a 9 x 13 dish with olive oil and then set it aside. Cut the salmon into small portions for the serving you desire. Combine salad seasoning, dill weed and garlic into a small bowl and mix well.

Smother the mixture all over the salmon and then pour the dressing and pesto sauce into a large plastic zippered bag and make sure it is well-mixed. Put salmon in bag and let stand for about 1 hour.

Then, put the salmon in a glass baking dish and pour the leftover mixture over top of the salmon. Bake it in the oven at 350 degrees for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Top with pasta salad, if desired. Can also be grilled.

Serve with your desired vegetable, like roasted asparagus, green beans or even broccoli.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The dog that is referred to as “Frenchie” is officially known as the French Bulldog.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the name of the dog breed that is known for being a good guard dog and was originally bred in Germany?

