TODAY’S WORD is mordacious. Example: Because Tanya was in a terribly bad mood after someone broke into her car overnight, her words were unintentionally mordacious throughout the day.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was hamartia. It means: a fatal flaw leading to the downfall of a tragic hero or heroine. Example: Most, if not all, Greek tragedies have a moment or scene where the hero’s hamartia is revealed.

Walking club

If you’re looking to meet some new health goals this year, check out the Blue Ridge Regional Library’s new walking club. The club will meet each Wednesday starting at 11:30 a.m. on March 1. Open to ages 18 and older and registration is now open, call 276-403-5430.

Glazed donut bread pudding

This glazed donut bread pudding recipe was contributed by Ryan Wood in the Oct. 6, 2006 edition of the Martinsville Bulletin.

Ingredients:

9 glazed donuts, day old

2 large eggs

2 egg yolks

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

2½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. nutmeg

3 cups whole milk

Directions:

Cut the donuts into bite-size pieces and arrange them in a buttered 13 by 9 inch baking dish. Combine remaining ingredients in a separate bowl until smooth and then pour over donuts. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for one hour.

Remove plastic wrap. Place first baking dish into another larger baking dish with 1 to 1½ inches of water and bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 70 minutes or until center springs back to touch.

To make the whiskey glaze combine ¾ cups each of brown sugar and butter in small saucepan on low heat and stir constantly. Add one shot of whiskey (or more to taste). Continue stirring the mixture until all ingredients come to a simmer. Drizzle over bread pudding and serve warm.

Today’s chuckle

I choked on a carrot this afternoon and all I could think was, “I bet a donut wouldn’t have done this to me.”

Why did the donut go to the dentist? To get a filling.

What kind of evidence can a donut not take to trial? Anecdoughtal evidence.

Where was the first donut cooked? In Greece.

Never insult a donut. Some of them have fillings.

Dear Abby

Here is another old letter sent to the Dear Abby column, which started in 1961; this collection was compiled in the early 1990s and found in an old notebook from that time period in the Stroller’s pile of stuff:

Dear Abby: I have a man I never could trust. Why, he cheats so much I’m not even sure this baby I’m carrying is his.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first video game ever played in space was Tetris by Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr A. Serebrov. Serebrov was the first person to play a videogame in space and he played it on his Game Boy in 1993. He played the game in his off time while orbiting the planet and the Game Boy was auctioned off in 2011.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the first rap song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100?