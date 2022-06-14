Stroller: Waving flags and hanging bird cages

TODAY’S WORD is misanthrope. Example: After having a very busy and social day Melanie sometimes thinks that she is a misanthrope until she is able to spend some time to decompress at home.

MONDAY’S WORD was capricious. It means: given to sudden and unaccountable changes of mood or behavior. Example: Tyra’s mother told her that she should be less capricious after she decided to cancel the sleepover, that her mother had already bought snacks for, so last minute.

Pet bird

Someone’s pet bird is coming to eat at a bird feeder in the Dyer’s Store community. If you have been missing a pet bird, email stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com to describe your missing pet, or call 276-734-0588. The person whose house it’s going to is feeding it and trying to catch it (by luring it into a regular birdcage with food inside), but catching it is only Part One; Part Two is finding this little fellow’s home.

Flag Day

Today is Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. The U.S. Army also celebrates its birthday on June 14: Congress adopted “the American continental army” after reaching deliberation by the Committee of the Whole on June 14, 1775.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Flag Day event at its office, 115 Broad St. The Martinsville City Sheriff’s Color Guard will raise flags at 11 a.m. The Chamber will award two local organization with certificates of recognition for their support of the flag. Visitors can “spin the wheel to win prizes,” which include Bonus Bucks, movie tickets and more.

At 2 p.m., the Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution will hold a Flag Day Ceremony in conjunction with the MHC Historical Society at the former Henry County courthouse.

Bushels & Barrels

The 8th annual Bushels & Barrels Local Food, Wine & Beer Festival is this weekend in Critz, at the Reynolds Homestead. On Friday, the Farm to Table Dinner will be catered by Pickle & Ash. Music will be by Five Brothers Jazz Band.

Saturday, the music kicks off at 4 p.m. with performers Caitlin Krisko and the Broadcast, Slick Jr. & the Reactors, Oh Christopher and Maggie May & Summer Heat. B&B is a collaboration between the Reynolds Homestead and One Family Productions. Tickets are available online.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Miller High Life was called the champagne of beers when it was introduced in 1903 because of its bright, bubbly characteristics that were considered more luxurious. The bottle was also reminiscent of a bottle of champagne with sloping shoulders.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: If you order a stout beer, what color is it typically?

