Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TODAY’S WORD is fawn. For example: Trinity was tired over all the women fawning over her husband, but he seemed to relish the attention.

SUNDAY’S WORD was sentient. It means able to perceive or feel things. Example: Out of respect for all sentient beings, some people only eat plant-based foods.

Summer Reading

The Blue Ridge Regional Library's Summer Reading 2023 program has the theme "All Together Now." It goes beyond books and invites residents to explore and discover all of the exciting programs, activities and resources -- including books -- the library system has.

Register for the program by June 5 at https://brrl.beanstack.org/reader365 or in person at any branch. There will be prizes for the categories of Pre-School, School Age, Teens and Adults.

Strawberries

We're coming toward the end of strawberry season. Strawberries are so delicious they don't need any dressing up to be enjoyed. However, sometimes we like to use recipes to present something in a different manner. Here are a few ideas for strawberries:

Slice strawberries thick. Place on a serving dish and drizzle balsamic vinegar and sprinkle sugar over them. Garnish with mint sprigs or basil leaves.

Dip strawberries in low-fat yogurt or cream, or put in a little more work with frozen yogurt: Stir 2 tsp. honey and a few drops of vanilla extract into about a cup of Greek yogurt. Dip strawberries into that, and place each on a baking sheet or board which has been covered with non-stick paper. Place in the freezer, uncovered, for an hour or two. Serve immediately.

Sprinkle them with (surprise, surprise) a little bit of freshly ground black pepper.

Mix sliced or chopped strawberries, and maybe some other fruits such as kiwi, into yogurt and place in freezer pop forms to freeze to make frozen pops.

Toast baguette slices; spread each with a thin layer of yogurt, then top with chopped or sliced strawberries and other fruits such as blueberries and kiwi.

Spear onto skewers with spinach leaves, feta cheese cubs and walnuts.

Spread brie over a baguette slice or cracker and sprinkle with sugar; use a torch to caramelize, then top with strawberry halves.

Today's chuckle

After Tyrell graduated -- the last of their kids still at home -- Mervin and Latonya were cuddling on the couch, reminiscing about the wonderful years they've spent together, and how time flies.

She carefully took off his glasses and said sweetly, "You know, honey, without your glasses, you look just like that handsome young college scholar I married."

"Sugar," he replied with a grin, "without my glasses, you look pretty good, too."

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 1997, Food Lion began an international expansion, moving into Bangkok, Thailand. However, that effort didn't work out, so by 2004 it left the country.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the largest supermarket chain in the US?